THE BOOK OF MORMON Seattle Engagement Postponed

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the upcoming engagement (May 19 - 31) of THE BOOK OF MORMON in Seattle has been postponed.

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount and Seattle Theatre Group are working with the show's producers to find new dates for THE BOOK OF MORMON, and ask that all ticket holders hold onto their tickets as the details are worked out. We will be in touch as soon as possible with an update on the status of this event.

If a new date for THE BOOK OF MORMON cannot be coordinated and the engagement must be cancelled, ticket holders will be notified and offered credits and refunds. Tickets holders will be notified via email and any updates will also be posted at STGPresents.org/Broadway and on the Broadway at The Paramount Facebook.





