THE BELL RINGER Hits Portland's Aladdin Theater With Its Debut Tour Featuring Former Members Of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

On December 21, 2019, the new holiday rock opera The Bell Ringer is coming to Aladdin Theater. The show features former Trans-Siberian Orchestra members Jody Ashworth and Valerie Vigoda and delivers a powerful and inspiring experience in the early TSO tradition, combing anthemic rock music with poignant storytelling. The Bell Ringer, the debut album from progressive rock band Symphony North, relates a story that builds on the ideas of selflessness and self-worth, employing the talents of musicians hailing from as far as Sweden, Spain, Russia, and Turkey. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.

The Bell Ringer composer and producer, Peter Orullian, is a published novelist (Tor Books) and has a forthcoming collaboration with #1 New York Times best-selling writer Brandon Sanderson. He is also a former front man for legendary Seattle bands Heir Apparent and Fifth Angel. With a lifelong love of the holidays, Orullian began in 1987 to conceive a record that would combine his three passions-storytelling, symphonic rock, and Christmas.

"While I wanted to write songs that stood on their own," says Orullian, "I also wanted the album to have a real narrative arc, start to finish, with characters we could relate to and cheer for as they change, grow, and learn that the best gift is the gift you give of yourself." Years later, in a chance meeting, Orullian received words of personal encouragement from Paul O'Neill-the late founder and composer of the multi-platinum-selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra-who told Orullian the world needs more Christmas stories and Christmas music, and encouraged him to get his record done.

Featured artists on The Bell Ringer album also include former TSO members Tim Hockenberry (America's Got Talent semi-finalist) and Michael Lanning, as well as Dream Theater members James LaBrie and Jordan Rudess (voted by Radar Music Magazine as the Best Keyboardist of All Time).

Tickets to this special charity-based holiday show are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bell-ringer-tickets-75100783465

Representation for Symphony North is by William Morris Endeavor. Additional information can be found at www.symphonynorth.com/epk.





