Portland Stage Announces Public Phase Of Capital Campaign With More Than 75% Of $6.4M Goal Raised

Portland Stage has announced the public phase of its Making An Entrance Capital Campaign to make substantial facility improvements and increase its education endowment. To date, Portland Stage has raised nearly $4.8M, more than 75% of its $6.4M campaign goal.

A public launch event is scheduled at Portland Stage, June 21, 2022 at 5:30 pm and is free and open to the public. The evening will include a joint keynote address by playwrights John Cariani and Monica Wood, a brief presentation on current renovation plans, and light refreshments including a champagne toast on stage.

The purpose of the Making An Entrance campaign is to increase the organization's accessibility and visibility. Funds raised will be used primarily for substantial improvements to Portland Stage's historic facility on Forest Avenue, in addition to increasing the education endowment.

Reimagining Portland Stage's physical space to invite community in and provide a gateway to Portland's Arts District will help the organization connect a broader audience with their productions and programs. In partnership with Scott Simons as architect and beloved local artist Pandora LaCasse, the following facility improvements will increase both access to the building and awareness of programs.

A larger, state-of-the-art elevator running from the basement to the fourth floor officesEnhanced lobby and expanded, patron-friendly gathering spacesSpectacular marquee, a gateway to Portland's Arts DistrictRepositioned box officeEndowment funding will provide a financial underpinning to ensure that Portland Stage can continue providing innovative state-wide Education Programs well into the future.

"Our longtime friends and supporters recognize the important role Portland Stage plays in our community," says Anita Stewart, Executive and Artistic Director of Portland Stage. "Investing in the Making An Entrance Campaign will help increase the visibility and accessibility of our productions and programs so that more of our community can take advantage of the opportunity for connection that live theater inspires. This is our way of embracing our community and investing in the vitality of Portland, the arts, and a vibrant theater."

Having completed a successful Feasibility Study and launching the Quiet Phase of the campaign in 2019, Portland Stage is proud to launch the Public Phase of the campaign in advance of beginning construction in the Fall/Winter of 2022. The bulk of building renovations will take place when the theater is dark in the Summer of 2023, and the organization aims to open its 50th Mainstage Season with renovations complete in the Fall of 2023.

For more information, visit portlandstage.org.