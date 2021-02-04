Starting March 18, Portland Playhouse and The Triggered Project present Triggered Life: A Requiem of Healing for thirteen live performances streamed directly from the Playhouse stage.

Triggered Life (formerly called Triggered) is a multi sensory, multimedia, post-traumatic story. How exactly does Sexual trauma cast a shadow over the wholeness of Black male selfhood? When the shared cultural values of Black and Brown communities demand that men suppress their vulnerabilities and meet with their psychology alone.

Triggered Life follows a day in the life of two such men, Ishmael and Keith. As these men relive their stories of abusive childhoods, they embark on a journey to define their own manhood and identity.

"Young Black and Brown male voices need to be heard. The question is, are we listening?"- Keith Mascoll

The "Triggered Life experience" is a 90-minute long tour de force followed by talkbacks facilitated by mental health clinicians. Half of the scheduled performances are designated affinity spaces for audience members who identify as Black or Brown.

This partnership is the latest effort from Portland Playhouse to further its mission to celebrate the complexities of the human experience. This exciting partnership with The Triggered Project is a way to co-create a space for participant engagement and interaction that prompts self-reflection, provocative thought and relationship building and gives an opportunity for previously unheard voices to be shared in a safe and caring environment.

Learn more about Triggered Life: A Requiem of Healing at www.portlandplayhouse.org/shows-events/triggered-life

Learn about more about The Triggered Project at https://triggered1.com.