Portland Opera Presents Geoffrey Schellenberg In Recital

Portland Opera hosts a special community recital featuring baritone Geoffrey Schellenberg, in his first year as a resident artist with the company. Portland Opera's Chorus Master & Assistant Conductor Nicholas Fox joins Schellenberg on piano.

The Resident Artist Series features intimate and direct performances - focused on the singer, the pianist, and art song. Selected through a competitive national search process, each of Portland Opera's Resident Artists reflect a bright future for the art of opera.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 14, 7:00PM



WHERE: Whitsell Auditorium, Portland Art Museum

Admission is free; Reservations are highly recommended. 503.241.1802 or eventRSVP@portlandopera.org





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You