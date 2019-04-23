Portland Opera Presents Geoffrey Schellenberg In Recital
Portland Opera hosts a special community recital featuring baritone Geoffrey Schellenberg, in his first year as a resident artist with the company. Portland Opera's Chorus Master & Assistant Conductor Nicholas Fox joins Schellenberg on piano.
The Resident Artist Series features intimate and direct performances - focused on the singer, the pianist, and art song. Selected through a competitive national search process, each of Portland Opera's Resident Artists reflect a bright future for the art of opera.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 14, 7:00PM
WHERE: Whitsell Auditorium, Portland Art Museum
Admission is free; Reservations are highly recommended. 503.241.1802 or eventRSVP@portlandopera.org