Portland Center Stage Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Portland Center Stage has announced its upcoming production of Edward Albee's iconic play, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?", directed by Marissa Wolf. The show will run from March 2 to March 30, 2025, on the U.S. Bank Main Stage at The Armory.

Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People's Party, on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. This production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is sponsored by The Watermark at the Pearl.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? brings an incendiary, vicious and wildly playful world to the stage in this mid-century American classic, as the real time, late-night, alcohol-soaked faculty party at George and Martha's house on a college campus shatters the illusions of niceties. As the evening progresses and the drinks flow, hidden tensions and secrets emerge, revealing the complexities of marriage and power. This absurdist dark comedy, celebrated for its sharp wit and profound insight on human endurance, shines with new relevance, six decades after its Tony Award winning Broadway premiere. The production is directed by Marissa Wolf, who brings her unique vision to this timeless classic.

"Edward Albee's breathtaking play creates one of the greatest 3-Act builds in the American theater. As we run headlong into the intense and brilliantly funny world of George and Martha's marriage, Albee offers a scathing critique of the American body-politic and the cycles of violence to which we cling," says Artistic Director Marissa Wolf. "I'm excited to share this knock-down drag-out world on stage with tour-de-force performances of some of Portland's most beloved actors."

The cast of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, features an outstanding ensemble of local talent. Lauren Bloom Hanover (Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream) takes on the iconic role of Martha, with Leif Norby (Sweeney Todd, Astoria) as her sharp-witted husband, George. Ashley Song (Sweeney Todd, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B) plays the wide-eyed and unsuspecting Honey, while Benjamin Tissell (Rent) rounds out the cast as the ambitious young professor, Nick. Directed by PCS's own Artistic Director, Marissa Wolf, this powerhouse production of Edward Albee's searing drama will bring the play's biting humor, emotional intensity, and unforgettable characters to life.

Audiences will be immersed in the tense, whiskey-soaked world of George and Martha's living room, brought to life by scenic designer Peter Ksander, with an eye for mid-century detail and the creeping sense of a space unraveling. Costumes, designed by Ahmad Daniel Santos, will capture the characters' psychological states, from Martha's bold, calculated glamour to Honey's delicate naivety. Lighting by Sarah Hughey will shift between harsh reality and the murky depths of illusion, while Rory Stitt's sound design underscores the tension with an atmospheric blend of music and ambient unease. The production's raw physicality will be shaped by fight and intimacy coordinator Kristen Mun-Van Noy, ensuring every volatile moment crackles with authenticity. Associate scenic designer Alex Meyer helps complete the intricate world of Albee's unforgettable drama, drawing audiences deeper into the night's unraveling chaos.

For more information on the show, please visit https://www.pcs.org/whos-afraid-of-virginia-woolf.

