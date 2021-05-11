Portland Center Stage Announces 2021-2022 Season

Portland Center Stage has announced its return to the stage, with a 2021-2022 season designed to lift and nourish spirits with energetic, imaginative worlds on stage. The seven-show lineup will kick off in October with the stunningly creative Frida ... A Self Portrait on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Season tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at just three plays.

"This powerhouse lineup of plays and musicals resonates deeply for me as we create a space on stage to examine resilience within the framework of bright theatricality, sharp humor, and full-hearted connection," Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said.

The season features four plays that had been previously scheduled, including the return of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which was canceled a week after it opened because of the pandemic, along with the celebrated production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and August Wilson's iconic story of freedom, justice, and salvation, Gem of the Ocean.

Three newly announced titles will provide audiences with the opportunity to revel together, through joyful, spontaneous connections with Lin-Manuel Miranda's Freestyle Love Supreme; to reach out, across cultural divides, with humor and compassion, during Lauren Yee's The Great Leap. And, while holding space for the devastations of a deadly virus, to celebrate the power of love and community at Rent.

The year ahead will also bring exciting new partnerships with the community, during a time when so many will be rebuilding after such a challenging year. In that vein, PCS is thrilled to announce that Artists Repertory Theatre and its ArtsHub will be in residence at The Armory for the 2021-2022 season.

ART will use the Ellyn Bye Studio for its 2021-2022 productions and, joined by the diverse community of artists and organizations that make up the ArtsHub, will have access to spaces in The Armory, along with storage spaces and other resources, all at below market rates. After a year of isolation, it feels particularly exciting to welcome so many brilliant artists and community members together under one roof.



Subscriptions are on sale now and single tickets for most shows will go on sale on September 15. To purchase season tickets, call 503-445-3700 or visit pcs.org/21-22. Ticket packages start at $94.50 for three plays. Special discounts are available for students and K-12 educators. The Armory Card, a hugely popular option for those who are 35 years old or younger, starts at $125 for five admissions. Groups of 10 or more can sign up for priority seating now to get an early bird special of 25%.

PCS will be responding to the global health crisis in real-time, including what might be safe for in-person presenting. Health and flexibility will remain our top priorities. Learn more at pcs.org/faq, or contact the box office at boxoffice@pcs.org with questions.

The 2021-2022 Season

FRIDA... A SELF PORTRAIT

Oct. 9 - Nov. 7, 2021

U.S. Bank Main Stage

Written & Performed by Vanessa Severo

Directed by Joanie Schultz

With breathtaking physicality and raw honesty, Vanessa Severo cracks open the brilliant, nuanced world of celebrated Mexican painter Frida Kahlo's tumultuous, extraordinary life.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Nov. 27 - Dec. 24, 2021

U.S. Bank Main Stage

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon

Adapted by Simon Stephens

Directed by Marissa Wolf

This Broadway smash hit takes you inside the mind of an extraordinary boy trying to solve the murder of his neighbor's dog.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Play

THE GREAT LEAP

Jan. 15 - Feb. 13, 2022

U.S. Bank Main Stage

By Lauren Yee

Directed by Zi Alikhan

A co-production with Artists Repertory Theatre!

From the writer of Cambodian Rock Band, comes a sharp and funny story that weaves together political and family history with the notion that sometimes there's more to life than making the shot.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Jan. 22 - March 6, 2022

Ellyn Bye Studio

By John Cameron Mitchell

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Directed by Chip Miller

A return engagement of our 2020

sold-out hit!

Brilliantly innovative, moving, and wickedly funny, this one-of-a-kind musical proves time and again that an indomitable spirit can't be tied down.

Winner of 4 Tony Awards

August Wilson'S GEM OF THE OCEAN

March 5 - April 3, 2022

U.S. Bank Main Stage

By August Wilson

Directed by Chip Miller

When a 285-year-old healer sends Citizen on a powerful and mystical journey, he learns he must understand the past in order to forge his own future.

An iconic story of freedom, justice, and salvation from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Fences.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

April 8 - May 1, 2022

U.S. Bank Main Stage

Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Anthony Veneziale

Directed by Thomas Kail

See this original hip-hop musical phenomenon for the first time - every time - as the performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers.

Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme.

RENT

May 21 - June 26, 2022

U.S. Bank Main Stage

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Directed by Chip Miller

"Measure your life in love."

Twenty-five years after this iconic musical took Broadway by storm, Rent continues to remind us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters - love.

Best Original Score, 1996

Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 1996