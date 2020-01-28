Performance Works Northwest Presents FUNERAL FOR EXPECTATIONS

It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the passing of Expectations, who measured success. As Expectations always used to say "Once you've achieved this goal, once you've accomplished this thing, once you've attained this position, then you will be fulfilled". Your presence is requested at the funeral. A procession will lead you into a dark room, through landscapes fun and goofy, woeful and deep. You will be invited to share of your own experiences with Expectations at the service.

Funeral for Expectations is an immersive and participatory ceremony of disposition examining the life of Expectations. The funeral, which takes place in a dark studio lit solely by candlelight, features the exorcism and examination of struggles with body image, toxic judgements and the stresses of achievement culture and perfectionism. The experience invites audiences to enter into the spirit of releasing expectations that limit and hold them back, allowing a moment for each audience member to contribute and speak to that. The piece is a meditation and examination of those things which drive us along and have to power to drive us into the ground if we don't learn how to manage them.

Funeral for Expectations is created and performed by Julia Brandenberger. She creates performance experiences which forge audience members together in recognition of our shared humanity; the joys and pains, the agony and ecstasy of what it is to be fully engaged with life. She uses the name "Rogue Theology" to delve into the questions and uncertainties of the human condition through experiments in comedy and ritual.

For more information visit: roguetheology.com





