Orpheus|PDX To Open 2025 Season With Mozart's Comedic Gem SCIPIO’S DREAM

Orpheus|PDX will launch its 2025 season with a lively new staging of Mozart’s Scipio’s Dream (Il Sogno di Scipione), the early opera the composer wrote at just 15 years old. Directed by acclaimed opera innovator Christopher Alden and conducted by Oregon Symphony Associate Conductor Deanna Tham, the production will be presented for the first time in Portland at Lincoln Performance Hall on Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Artistic Director Christopher Mattaliano described the production as “the glory of Mozart’s magnificent music combined with a whimsical and genuinely funny staging,” calling it “a perfect start to our fourth season.” First staged by Gotham Chamber Opera in New York City—where it was so well received it ran twice—Alden’s imaginative production balances comedic flair with the opera’s virtuosic demands. “I’m thrilled to finally bring it to Portland audiences,” Mattaliano added. “It will be wonderful to welcome Christopher Alden back to Portland for his OrpheusPDX debut.”

The cast features tenor Charles Sy as Scipione, soprano Jana McIntyre as Fortuna, and returning OrpheusPDX favorite Holly Flack as Costanza. Norman Shankle makes his company debut as Publio. The production marks a reunion for both Flack and Tham, who return following acclaimed performances in previous seasons. This will be Flack’s third appearance with OrpheusPDX after L’Orfeo and The Fall of the House of Usher, while Tham returns for her third consecutive season following Dark Sisters and The Rose Elf.

Written in 1771, Scipio’s Dream is filled with dazzling arias that hint at Mozart’s future masterpieces. Some of Costanza’s arias even foreshadow the vocal fireworks he would later write for the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute. The story, drawn from a philosophical tale by Cicero, follows the Roman general Scipio as he dreams of awakening in the heavens. There, he is visited by the goddesses Fortuna and Costanza, who challenge him to choose between a life of wealth and ease or one of virtue and integrity. As he wrestles with their opposing ideals, he is guided by the spirit of his grandfather and a celestial chorus, helping him discover his destiny. Sung in Italian with English surtitles, the 90-minute opera will be performed without intermission.

The 2025 season also continues OrpheusPDX’s Pathways Program, a mentorship initiative supporting young artists and technicians. This year’s cohort includes student musicians Abigail Lee, Megan Hiserote, Hailey Youn, Andy Shin, and Eli Amundson, along with lighting designers Samantha Kemp and Maya Arkills.

All performances take place at the 472-seat Lincoln Performance Hall on the Portland State University campus, renowned for its superb acoustics and intimate setting. Tickets start at $50, with a 20% discount for season subscribers. Students may purchase up to two tickets for $15 each. Tickets and full performance details, including artist bios and musical highlights, are available at orpheuspdx.org or through the box office at (503) 308-4828 or boxoffice@orpheuspdx.org.