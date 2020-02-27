Oregon Shakespeare Festival's 2020 Season Opens March 6

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) will officially launch its 85th year and Nataki Garrett's first full season as artistic director on March 6. Preview performances of five plays begin on February 28, and the 2020 season will continue through Nov. 1, with six more plays opening in the spring and summer.

As one of the most prominent theatre companies across the nation to join the 2020 Jubilee, OSF officially kicks off its 2020 season Friday, March 6, with the matinee opening of Bring Down the House, Part I, the first of a two-part adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI trilogy (director, Rosa Joshi) in the Thomas Theatre, followed that evening by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (director, Joseph Haj) the Angus Bowmer Theatre.

Opening Saturday, March 7, are Bring Down the House, Part II in the Thomas Theatre and the world premiere of Karen Zacarías's The Copper Children (director, Shariffa Ali), an American Revolutions commission, in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. On Sunday, March 8, Peter and the Starcatcher (director, Lavina Jadhwani) opens in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. All five productions will run for the entire season.

"We are thrilled to be opening the 2020 season with five stunning productions that each reflect the transformative and uncompromised mastery of this organization's world-class company and creative teams," said Nataki Garrett, OSF artistic director. Longtime patrons, OSF supporters, and theatregoers new and returning will once again have the opportunity to celebrate the Jubilee while experiencing this Festival's incredibile legacy and commitment to the revolutionary spirit of its namesake playwright."

The full 2020 playbill includes:

A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Copper Children, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Poor Yella Rednecks (opens July 5) in the Angus Bowmer Theatre; Bring Down the House, Parts I & II, Confederates (opens April 12), and Everything That Never Happened (opens July 25) in the intimate Thomas Theatre; and The Tempest, black odyssey, and Bernhardt/Hamlet in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre, which officially opens June 5-7.

The 2020 Green Show season will run Wednesday to Saturday evenings at 6:45pm from June 5 to September 26. Updates on the exciting engagements and innovations planned for this unique performance experience will be announced throughout the season.





