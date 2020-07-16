Oregon Shakespeare Festival Presents OUT Weekend 2020 Digtially

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The queerest weekend at OSF is back-digitally! From July 17-19, Pride content will take over our O! digital platform and our social media accounts. Join us for creative content from your favorite queer OSF artists, deep conversations about queer art and activism, and a digital drag show and dance party on Saturday night!

Visit Pride on O!-Starting at 10am on Friday, July 17

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

FRIDAY, JULY 17:

10am-4pm:

Social media takeovers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok

10am:

PANEL: Gender in the Arts

In this panel discussion, OSF company members and other artists and activists talk about how gender has operated at the Festival and consider together a present and future beyond the binary.

Featuring: Charli Siréne De Lamer (stage operations), Jaz Hall (actor and OSF Producing Assistant), Molly Norris (stage manager), Ramón Real (actor and director), Lee Levingston Perine (producer and activist), and WIll Wilhelm (actor).

Moderated by J. Ching (OSF Production Script Coordinator).

10am:

WOMB on O!

A brand new, joyful creation space where folx come together to share, support and create. Featuring the work of queer BIPOC independent artists, WOMB on O! is curated and produced by OSF Producing Assistant Jaz Hall. OUT Weekend 2020 programming on WOMB on O!

Showcases: Be Steadwell, Charity Blackwell, Patience Sings, Khadija Jahmila, Taylor Johnson, and Jade Jones.

SATURDAY, JULY 18:

10am-4pm:

Social media takeovers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok

10am:

PANEL: Queer Artists Making Queer Art

Join a panel of queer artists and administrators from OSF as they engage in a wide-ranging conversation about queer arts and activism today.

Featuring: Alys Holden (OSF Director of Production), Sierra Morris (stage operations), Dawn Monique Williams (director and producer), and Dan Parker (actor).

Moderated by Evren Odcikin (OSF Associate Artistic Director).

2pm-6pm:

Preshow for the OSF OFFICIAL DRAG SHOW

Join us on social media for a quick behind the scenes look at artists getting ready for the big show.

6pm:

OSF OFFICIAL DRAG SHOW

Celebrate Pride with OSF and help raise funds for queer charities! Join us for this FREE digital drag extravaganza.

Featuring performances by Blaq Dynamite, Buka Kay!, Churro Nomi, Draco Mouthful, Isaiah Esquire & Johnny Nuriel of IZOHNNY, and a poetry reading by Baruch Porras Hernandez.

The performance will be followed by a LIVE dance party with DJ YUNGUPTOWN. RSVPs required!

SUNDAY, JULY 19:

10am-4pm:

Social media takeovers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok

