Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Arsenic and Old Lace
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/08-10/15)
|Catalyst Quartet: ¡Viva la Música!
The Old Church Concert Hall (11/30-11/30)
|Imani Winds + BODYVOX: Beautiful Everything
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/19-4/21)
|Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (12/02-12/17)
|Telegraph Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (1/22-1/23)
|Anna Polonsky + Peter Wiley: Exquisite Pairings
The Old Church Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
|Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
|Lightning Thief
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (6/01-6/16)
|Pacifica Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (12/04-12/05)
|Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano
Lincoln Performance Hall (2/05-2/05)
