Video: WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Is Bringing All of the Backstage Comedy (and Drama)

Things are getting meta in Boston. Perfomances begin tonight at the Huntington Theatre for the World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein.

The behind-the-scenes comedy is about Jack Hawkins, an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play's out-of-town tryout in Boston. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to Broadway and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped!

"During the pandemic we were talking about the kinds of theater we wanted to do when everything reopened and Matthew [Lombardo] had these wonderful stories," explained HImmelstein. "You know, the best comedy is based in truth and based in pain and you get some distance from it and you realize, 'Oh my god, that is an incredible idea for a great situation comedy!' It's part farce, it's got elements of murder mystery in it, it's very unhinged! We were just laughing, thinking about this scenario."

Previously announced Tony Award winners Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Marissa Jaret Winokur, three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Heller, and Tomás Matos are joined by understudies Daniel Neale, Catherine LeFrere, Kevin Pariseau and Diva LaMarr.

"We have all of the archetypes- the bumbling producer, the crazy director, the neurotic playwright, and of course... the diva actress," added Chamberlin.

Watch in this video as they all explain what the new play is all about.