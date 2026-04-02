OrpheusPDX Takes Strategic Hiatus in 2026, Plans Return for 2027 Season

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OrpheusPDX has announced that it will pause opera productions for the 2026 season, with plans to return in 2027.

The decision comes amid shifting philanthropic support and broader economic pressures affecting performing arts organizations both in Portland and nationwide. The company stated that it is not facing an immediate financial crisis and has not incurred debt, but is taking a proactive, strategic pause in response to evolving funding realities.

“OrpheusPDX is in the fortunate position of being able to navigate this moment from a place of stability and artistic intention, rather than urgency,” said General and Artistic Director Christopher Mattaliano. “Much like our Pathways Program nurtures emerging artists, we see this respite as an investment in the artform. Our city is known globally for its creative spirit. Portland deserves the highest-quality music, theater, dance, and art, and OrpheusPDX will continue to deliver just that when we open our doors for the community next summer. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Since its founding, OrpheusPDX has developed a reputation for intimate and innovative productions that pair international guest artists with local performers. The company’s recent work has received positive critical response, including praise from Oregon ArtsWatch for its production of Jacqueline and for Scipio’s Dream.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built so far,” Mattaliano added. “This pause is an investment in what comes next.”

The organization will use 2026 to focus on long-term sustainability, strengthen community relationships, and plan for an expanded return. A new season is currently in development and will be announced at a later date.

Founded in 2022, OrpheusPDX presents opera in the 472-seat Lincoln Performance Hall, emphasizing both classic Bel Canto repertoire and modern works. The company’s mission centers on creating an intimate performance experience while expanding access to opera within the community.