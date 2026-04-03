10 Shows to Check Out at the 2026 Fertile Ground Festival

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The 2026 Fertile Ground Festival kicks off on April 10. This annual grab bag of new works is my favorite time in Portland’s theatre calendar because it gives us a chance to see works at various stages of development, from early readings to fully staged world premieres. This year, Fertile Ground features more than 80 shows in venues across the city. Here are 10 shows I find particularly intriguing, in alphabetical order.

Anonymous. (Fully Staged World Premiere)

By Bets Swadis

About the show

In a Philadelphia meeting room, a group of superheroes gathers anonymously to connect and support one another. As the year progresses, they celebrate birthdays, share stories, and face the reality of their own mortality.

'Anonymous.' explores themes of friendship, loss, and the bittersweet nature of time within the context of a superhero narrative. Sharing moments of joy and grief, the heroes confront the fragility of life and the enduring power of human connection.

In the face of inevitable loss, what does it truly mean to be brave?

And what does a hero do when they can't save themself?

Why I’m excited

This seems like a very unique take on the superhero genre. Plus, the themes are things I’ve definitely been thinking about lately.

Details

Sunday, April 12 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 12pm

The Boiler Room Studio

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By Sandra de Helen

About the show

Two young, upper class women named Rose, both sisters of famous men, are in an asylum together; it’s 1940 and lobotomist Dr. Walter Freeman is on the cutting edge of mental health. [Rose Isabel Williams is the sister of Tennessee Williams; Rose Marie Kennedy is the sister of John F. Kennedy. This play imagines them in the same asylum at the same time.)

Why I’m excited

I really enjoyed Sandra de Helen’s A Window into Tennessee, a one-person show about Tennessee Williams that was part of last year’s Fertile Ground Festival. Plus, this one has an incredible cast.

Details

Saturday, April 18 @ 5:30pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 12pm

Monday, April 20 @ 7:30pm

21ten Theatre

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By Timothy Krause

About the show

This high-energy jazz-age jukebox musical transports audiences to New York in 1929, a city pulsing with ambition, glamour, and the restless energy of modernity. Opposites seem to attract when Daniel, a slick broker, meets EveLynn, a quirky artist, but their relationship stumbles just as the stock market crashes, and only Greta, a sparkling nightclub singer, and Nick, her loyal accompanist, can keep everyone from falling head over heels into a Great Depression. In the end, who will pair with whom at a time when the only thing more unpredictable than the stock market is the heart?

Why I’m excited

First, I love musicals. But also, Tim Krause has created this show using music already in the public domain, and he intends to offer the book and musical arrangements for use with a Creative Commons license so theatres can produce it royalty-free. That’s the kind of work I want to support! Plus, it will be my first visit to the recently renovated Dekum Street Theatre.

Details

Friday, April 17 @ 7pm

Saturday, April 18 @ 7pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 1pm

Friday, April 24 @ 7pm

Saturday, April 25 @ 7pm

Sunday, April 26 @ 1pm

Dekum Street Theatre

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By Dru Rutledge

About the show

For almost 34 years, I woke up wondering: "Is today the day my mom dies?"

My mom, M'Liz Crawford, was diagnosed with M.S. when I was 9 and our family quickly became centered in her health with thousands of doctor and ER visits, hospital and rehab stays over the years - we through our Midwestern stoicism and humor, we thought we had prepared for everything. We learned when the time abruptly and unexpectedly came however that we hadn't actually prepared for her leaving us and what the hell we'd do after.

And so - on January 31st, 2025, I finally got my answer and was unmoored.

My mom was my biggest fan and growing up she made me sing everywhere, anytime so in honoring the bigness of my mother and the depth of my grief for her passing - I've decided to do as she prepared me - to sing about it …in the lesser well-known SIXTH stage of grief: creating a deeply personal, funny, queer show about the vastness and interconnectedness of grief through musical theatre songs and more than likely inappropriate stories.

Why I’m excited

If you've ever seen Dru Rutledge perform, you already know you can't miss this. If you haven't, well, you're in for a treat. This show promises to be funny, heartbreaking, and full of songs from musicals – that’s pretty much my idea of perfection.

Details

Friday, April 10 @ 9pm

Saturday, April 11 @ 8pm

Sunday, April 12 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, April 18 @ 8pm

Monday, April 20 @ 7:30pm

Back Door Theatre

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By Daniel E. Ellis

About the show

This is a compelling comedy that features a screwball lyricist who’s teamed with a fussy, nerdy composer to create a new musical. The sparks and zingers fly. Trouble ensues. Can they open the show? Can they figure out how to be normal? You’ll love the triumphant end. Come for the laughs and stay for the inspiration!

Why I’m excited

This show is aiming for Broadway with five-time Tony Award winner Corey Brunish as executive producer. So it’s a chance to get a sneak peek and say you saw it when.

Details

Saturday, April 18 @ 12pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 22 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, April 25 @ 5pm

21ten Theatre

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By Trick Pony Theatre

About the show

What goes on in the homes of those we share our walls, streets and cities with? Through a series of comings and goings, these neighbors awkwardly struggle to remain anonymous while also hoping to make a friend. By seeing them fumble through conversations and wrestle with their own imaginations and reservations, NEIGHBORING, part clown show, part absurd sociological study, explores how it's easier to communicate than ever but actually connecting is so much more complex.

Why I’m excited

To my surprise (because I was scared of clowns as a kid), I’ve grown quite fond of clown shows. There’s something about the physicality that allows this type of performance to convey emotion in a way that resonates very deeply. And we all know how difficult neighboring can be!

Details

Thursday, April 16 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 2pm and 6pm

Desert Island Studios

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Taking Liberties (Fully Staged World Premiere)

By Jennifer Wright

About the show

Two pianists play an extended duet, but this is not just any concert. The audience is invited to interact with the performers as they play, radically shaping their ability to execute the music and the outcome of the piece.

Each of the three performances is presented with a different slant, creating three stories that question the reality of agency and bodily autonomy and present a tug-of-war of conflicting interests. What will the whims of the viewers cause to unfold?

Why I’m excited

Under “genre/performance style,” this show is classified as interactive theatre, adaptive musical performance, and performance art, so I have no idea what to expect. These are the kinds of weird and wonderful shows that you can only see at Fertile Ground.

Details

Tuesday, April 14 @ 7:30

Friday, April 17 @ 10pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 5:30pm

The Boiler Room Studio

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By Sara Jean Accuardi

About the show

A mistake was made. A choice was made. A lifetime went by. Did we do it right? A play about mix-ups, mothers, daughters, and what that all really means.

Why I’m excited

When I first moved to Portland, I got a tip from a theatre insider to see Sara Jean Accuardi’s plays whenever I had the chance. That person was right! She has written some of my favorite plays over the past several years. Plus, it’s free!

Details

Thursday, April 16 @ 2pm

Artists Repertory Theatre

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About the show

The Mask I Wear by Jonathan Hernandez is a continuation from last year's acclaimed solo performance that follows a Latino actor caught in the endless cycle of auditions, typecasting, and cultural expectation across theatre, film, and television.

Set in the familiar purgatory of a casting office waiting room, Actor J confronts the voices that shape—and limit—his career: Johnny H, a version of success built on compromise and stereotype, and J-Boy, a fearless Southwestern artist who refuses to shrink himself to fit the industry’s imagination. As Actor J moves between these personas, the piece exposes the quiet contradictions of an industry that celebrates “universal” stories while restricting who gets to embody them. Blending sharp humor with raw honesty, the show interrogates why Latino performers are rarely considered for complex leading roles, and why the stories of their communities are dismissed as unfamiliar or niche.

The Mask I Wear is both an internal reckoning and a public challenge—an exploration of identity, representation, and the cost of belonging in an industry that still struggles to see the full American story.

Why I’m excited

This show was a standout of last year's festival for me, and I can't wait to see how it's evolved. Jonathan Hernandez is one of those performers whose commitment to every character is palpable from the first moment he steps onstage. When I see his name on a cast list, I already know there's something worth showing up for.

Details

Friday, April 10 @ 5:30pm

Saturday, April 11 @ 3pm

Sunday, April 12 @ 5pm

The Boiler Room Studio

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By E.M. Lewis

About the show

As Elsie prepares to leave the planet, she’s visited by two young people who are also, in their own ways, death-adjacent. Can the three of them help each other fix the terrible, lonely tilting of their lives before Ed arrives?

Why I’m excited

E.M. Lewis is one of our best local playwrights. Everything I’ve seen from her so far has been fantastic, and I’ve no doubt this one will be as well. Also free!

E.M. Lewis’s Apple Hunters! is getting its world premiere this weekend as part of Artists Rep's regular season. Its first reading was at the 2023 Fertile Ground festival.

Details

Friday, April 17 @ 2pm

Artists Repertory Theatre

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Photo credit: Andrea Markowitz