PRIDE & PREJUDICE, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set for Portland Center Stage 2026–2027 Season
Lineup also includes KIM’S CONVENIENCE, and PETER PAN GOES WRONG.
Portland Center Stage has announced its 2026–2027 season, titled THEN. NOW. NEXT., marking the company’s 20th year at The Armory in downtown Portland.
The seven-show season will include revivals, co-productions, and new works, with a focus on comedy alongside contemporary plays. The announcement comes as the company continues its “Save PCS” fundraising campaign and builds on recent leadership changes, including the appointment of Heather de Michele as Managing Director.
Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said the season reflects a response to current audiences, emphasizing “belonging, laughter, and joy.”
2026–2027 SEASON SCHEDULE
PRIDE & PREJUDICE
By Kate Hamill
September 27 – October 25, 2026
A comedic adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel follows Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates love, class, and first impressions in a fast-paced, theatrical retelling.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
November 15 – December 24, 2026
The musical centers on a florist whose discovery of a mysterious plant brings unexpected success—and dangerous consequences.
KIM’S CONVENIENCE
January 15 – February 7, 2027
This family comedy follows a shop owner confronting generational change and cultural identity in a rapidly evolving city.
THE 39 STEPS
February 21 – March 21, 2027
A comedic stage adaptation of the Hitchcock story follows an ordinary man caught in a web of espionage, featuring a small cast playing multiple roles.
FURLOUGH’S PARADISE
March 21 – May 2, 2027
Set during a brief return home, two cousins reconnect while navigating grief, memory, and diverging life paths.
COVENANT
April 7 – May 2, 2027
A Southern Gothic thriller explores rumor, belief, and ambition in a small town, following a musician whose sudden fame raises suspicion.
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
May 23 – June 27, 2027
A comedic play-within-a-play follows a theater troupe attempting to stage Peter Pan, with escalating onstage mishaps and technical failures.
Ticketing Information
Season subscription packages are on sale now, with single tickets expected to go on sale in August.
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