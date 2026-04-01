PRIDE & PREJUDICE, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set for Portland Center Stage 2026–2027 Season

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Portland Center Stage has announced its 2026–2027 season, titled THEN. NOW. NEXT., marking the company’s 20th year at The Armory in downtown Portland.

The seven-show season will include revivals, co-productions, and new works, with a focus on comedy alongside contemporary plays. The announcement comes as the company continues its “Save PCS” fundraising campaign and builds on recent leadership changes, including the appointment of Heather de Michele as Managing Director.

Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said the season reflects a response to current audiences, emphasizing “belonging, laughter, and joy.”

2026–2027 SEASON SCHEDULE

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

By Kate Hamill

September 27 – October 25, 2026

A comedic adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel follows Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates love, class, and first impressions in a fast-paced, theatrical retelling.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

November 15 – December 24, 2026

The musical centers on a florist whose discovery of a mysterious plant brings unexpected success—and dangerous consequences.

KIM’S CONVENIENCE

January 15 – February 7, 2027

This family comedy follows a shop owner confronting generational change and cultural identity in a rapidly evolving city.

THE 39 STEPS

February 21 – March 21, 2027

A comedic stage adaptation of the Hitchcock story follows an ordinary man caught in a web of espionage, featuring a small cast playing multiple roles.

FURLOUGH’S PARADISE

March 21 – May 2, 2027

Set during a brief return home, two cousins reconnect while navigating grief, memory, and diverging life paths.

COVENANT

April 7 – May 2, 2027

A Southern Gothic thriller explores rumor, belief, and ambition in a small town, following a musician whose sudden fame raises suspicion.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

May 23 – June 27, 2027

A comedic play-within-a-play follows a theater troupe attempting to stage Peter Pan, with escalating onstage mishaps and technical failures.

Ticketing Information

Season subscription packages are on sale now, with single tickets expected to go on sale in August.