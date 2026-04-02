BEETLEJUICE Broadway Tour Will Come to Peoria Civic Center in May

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Casting has been announced for the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE the Musical. This production is part of the 25–26 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series and will take the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center stage May 5–7, 2026.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

The tour cast will feature Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice, Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara Maitland, David Wilson as Adam Maitland, Jeff Brooks as Charles, Bailey Frankenberg as Delia, with Alessandra Casanova as Miss Argentina, Adam Fields as Otho, Da'Zaria Harris as Maxine Dean/Juno, Dan Mason as Maxie Dean and Mai Caslowitz as the Girl Scout.

The cast also includes Justin Baret, Neftali Benitez, Mathew Blasio, Ian Dembek, Carly Natania Grossman, Haley Izurieta, Sterling Nelson Jones, Michael P. Korner, Catie Leonard, Nick Signor, Jillian Worthing, and Nicole Zelka.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. BEETLEJUICE was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten. Lauren Guiso serves as the Production Stage Manager, Teagan deGroen is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sol Rivera is the Company Manager, and Fred Mursch is the Associate Company Manager.

The North American tour of BEETLEJUICE is produced by NETworks Presentations. Mimi Intagliata serves as Executive Producer for the production.

BEETLEJUICE first opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour opened in December 2022, playing 88 cities with a final 3-peat Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre, where it played from October 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026. BEETLEJUICE has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and will make its London debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre beginning in May 2026.