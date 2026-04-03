Video: Watch the Cast of RAGTIME Record 'New Music' For Their Cast Album





Concord Recordings has released footage of Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, Caissie Levy, Ben Levi Ross, Nichelle Lewis, and the Ragtime ensemble recording “New Music” for their recently released cast album. The 2025 Broadway Cast Recordings is out now on digital, CD, and 2LP vinyl.

The new video footage features Joshua Henry recording the now iconic "Sarah come down to me," which has gained viral engagement on social media.

The 2025 Broadway Revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater was recently extended to August 2. The cast also features Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Allison Blackwell, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

The album is available in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The album was produced by three-time Grammy® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time Grammy Award nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Grammy Award winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop