BodyVox & Chamber Music Northwest to Present DRAWING ON THE WALLS World Premiere

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BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest will present their 10th collaboration fusing the performance art forms of dance and chamber music in the World Premiere of DRAWING ON THE WALLS. Four performances will be held at Portland Community College's Performing Arts Center on the Sylvania campus from April 24-26.

SHOW DESCRIPTON

Chamber Music Northwest and BodyVox will unite live chamber music and bold contemporary dance for their 10th collaboration together, DRAWING ON THE WALLS. This World Premiere production is musically headlined by one of our favorite wind quintets, the dynamic and innovative WindSync. Like recent collaborations—NINETEEN*TWENTY (Akropolis Wind Quintet, 2022) and Beautiful Everything (Imani Winds, 2024)—WindSync will join forces with BodyVox's choreographers and company dancers for an evening that celebrates the voice of the soul (music) and of the body (dance).

From BodyVox Artistic Directors Jamey Hampton & Ashley Roland: “Storytelling of one kind or another has been around since the cavemen were drawing on the walls. Telling stories is a BodyVox passion. Making shows that are beautiful, entertaining, and accessible is a unique trademark of BodyVox and what makes us endearing to our audiences. In this current production we take the audience on a journey through time examining the artwork of different ages, and the humanity it represents. Each age has both stunning, poignant artwork and meaning behind it.”

MUSIC PROGRAM

NADIA BOULANGER (Arr. Kara LaMoure) Three Pieces

MARC MELLITS Apollo

Philip Glass (Arr. Kara LaMoure) Etude No. 17

OSVALDO GOLIJOV (Arr. Kara LaMoure) Tenebrae

AKSHAYA AVRIL TUCKER What Will You Hold

ELLIOTT CARTER Woodwind Quintet