Review: ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS at Twilight Theater

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If you think you know what to expect from a night at the theater, Twilight Theater is here to gleefully prove you wrong.

True to their bold 2026 season theme, Meet Us at The Edge, Twilight has staged the Tony Award-winning One Man, Two Guvnors. Richard Bean's brilliantly chaotic English adaptation of Carlo Goldoni's 1743 commedia dell'arte classic. The result is an evening of pure joy.

From the moment the iconic half-masks hit the stage, the world of this play snaps into vivid focus. These stylized, exaggerated character masks instantly show whether you're watching a fool, a schemer, or a lovesick romantic. The ensemble is colorful in every sense of the word.

At the center of the mayhem stands Francis Henshall, a perpetually famished, hopeless romantic musician who is down on his luck. He stumbles into the employ of not one, but two employers simultaneously. It's a premise that practically begs to go off the rails, and it does, magnificently. His bosses? Rachel Crabbe, who is impersonating her dead gangster brother to shake down her late brother's fiancée's family, and Stanley Stubbs, a posh, dim-witted fugitive on the run for the very murder Rachel is covering up. Add in a bookkeeper trying to hold things together, a fiancée who couldn't be happier about her gangster groom's demise, and a wannabe actor who has stolen her heart.

Director Riley Parham has assembled a cast that is clearly having the time of their lives, and that infectious energy radiates off the stage and straight into the audience. The physical comedy is sharp and committed. The running gags grow funnier every time they repeat. The improvisation? There are moments that will catch you completely off guard. One audience member offers up a hummus sandwich to the cause. Another encountered something that simply cannot be described here, you must see it for yourself.

Yes, the plot spirals. Yes, you may lose the thread at some point. And yes, you will not care even slightly, because One Man, Two Guvnors is the kind of show that makes your face hurt from laughing.

One Man, Two Guvnors is now playing at Twilight Theater through April 5, 2026. Get your tickets and maybe eat before you go. Francis wouldn't want you distracted.

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