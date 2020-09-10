Local Orchestras Get Creative Bringing Music Back in the Midst of the Health Crisis

Eugene Symphony, Oregon Mozart Players and more are among the organizations making adjustments to their seasons!

Eugene Weekly has reported on the ways in which various orchestras are getting creative in order to present music during the ongoing health crisis.

Check out the full story HERE!

Eugene Symphony is presenting Symphony Go! outdoor performances, and the symphony plans to move indoors for virtual performances as well.

Executive Director Scott Freck shared:

"We're going to take it one concert at a time...It'll be very interesting programming...Because we're capturing them on video, you'll be able to see some close-ups that you wouldn't normally see."

He continued to say:

"It's an opportunity to hear some voices - old and new - that we may not have heard before," he says. "There's a lot of great music being written right now for small ensembles. Not every composer working today has the ability for a full orchestra to play their stuff. So there's a lot more chamber-sized repertoire being written now than for a full orchestra."

Oregon Mozart Players held their "Pint Size Performances" fundraiser over the summer, and moved its Candlelight Concert to the end of January.

Executive Director Daren Fuster stated,

"Music itself is not at risk. It's a fundamental part of who we are. The concert itself is not at risk," he says. "It's going to continue in one form or another. It may just be a while until the environment of keeping people healthy allows those same types of crowding together musicians and audience members. But that doesn't mean it's going to end."

Read the full story HERE.

