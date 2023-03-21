Lakewood Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season of Plays

Lakewood Theatre Company will begin its 71st season with six productions on its Mainstage and three productions on its Side Door Stage beginning July 14, 2023.

SEASON TICKETS for the 2023-2024 season are on sale now for current subscribers and prices for the six-show season range from $195.00 - $211.00. New subscribers may purchase online beginning March 20th at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231885®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakewood-center.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Performances for Lakewood shows: Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM and some Wednesday evenings at 7:30 PM. Season tickets can be purchased at the LTC Box Office at 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Box Office hours are 10-4 weekdays and 10-4 on Saturdays. Call 503-635-3901.

Welcome to our 71st season! This season Lakewood presents an entertaining repertoire of theatre gems! We open with The Marvelous Wonderettes, where four songbirds revisit their old high school ten years after graduation to put on one more show. Up next is the classic tale of mystery and intrigue Arsenic and Old Lace, an old favorite of theatregoers for generations. This December book a night at Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn to usher in the holiday season. Ringing in the new year is a delightfully macabre farce, A Tomb With A View, featuring a whole bevy of bizarre characters and their wild machinations. Once the snow melts the sun will shine on what's really the truth for A Few Good Men. Then, for our big finish, we present the guaranteed show-stopper 9 To 5 the Musical.

This year we continue our added ordering options for subscribers. In addition to the Headlee Mainstage shows, subscribers can pre-order tickets to our Lost Treasures Collection Series on our Side Door Stage as well as Lakewood in City Lights (our holiday gala and fundraiser) scheduled for November 18, 2023 at Ironlight in Lake Oswego!

Subscriber Benefits:

- Savings of up to 20% off regular box office prices

- Lost ticket insurance

- Lifetime renewal privileges

- Priority seating

- FREE 48-hour ticket exchange

- Priority ordering for other events

- Discounts on added attractions.

2023-24 Season at Lakewood Theatre Company

performances on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts

368 S. State Street, Lake Oswego, Oregon 97034

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

July 14 - August 20, 2023

Book and Music by Roger Bean

Directed by Thomas C. Graff

Music Director: Cyndy Ramsy-Rier

Choreographer: Terry Brock

Four young Springfield High female singers in 1958 rally together as the Marvelous Wonderettes to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony with songs from the 1950s. The four women return to perform at their 10-year high school reunion, giving them the opportunity to sing a '60s hit parade, but their lives and relationships are markedly changed.

Title Sponsor: Bonnie Conger

Directorial Sponsor: Lakewood Center Associates

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

September 8 - October 15, 2023

By John Kesselring

Directed by Don Alder

Drama critic Mortimer Brewster's engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts' window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell his aunts only to learn that the ladies aren't just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! On top of that there's a brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt, and another using plastic surgery to hide from the police! It will be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.

Title Sponsors: Andy & Nancy Bryant

November 10 - December 17, 2023

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge

Based on the Film from Universal Pictures

Directed by Dennis Corwin

Music Director: Cyndy Ramsy-Rier

Choreographer: Laura Hiszczynskyj

Jim and his new friend Linda turn a Connecticut farmhouse into an inn with spirited performances to celebrate each holiday. But when Jim's best friend Ted tries to lure Linda to Hollywood to be his new dance partner, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? A joyous musical featuring Irving Berlin songs, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Heat Wave," "White Christmas," "Be Careful, It's My Heart," and many more.

Title Sponsors: Don & Jessie Adams and Marilyn & Ron Nutting

A TOMB WITH A VIEW

January 5 - February 11, 2024

By Norman Robbins

Directed by Nancy McDonald and Laurence Overmire

In this comedy mystery thriller, the eccentric Tomb family gathers at the family estate after the death of their father. There, a lawyer reads a will involving some millions of dollars to a family of which one member has werewolf tendencies, one other wanders around in a Julius Caesar toga and a third plants more than seeds in her flower beds. Soon there are more corpses than live members left! The plot twists and turns to a very surprising conclusion.

Title Sponsors: Drs. Bill & Ricky Korach

Directorial Sponsor: Lakewood Center Associates

A FEW GOOD MEN

March 1 - April 7, 2024

By Aaron Sorkin

Directed by Karlyn Love

A U.S. soldier is dead, and military lawyers want to know why. Accused are two Marines stationed at Guantanamo Bay, but who is really to blame? Was this a simple murder or something far more incendiary? Aaron Sorkin's searing courtroom drama is a provocative and engaging meditation on the inevitable corruption of power, and the responsibilities of those who are just following orders. As timely today as the day it was written!

Title Sponsors: Bill & Barbara Warner

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

April 26 - June 9, 2024

Music and lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick,

Based on the screenplay by Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins.

Directed by Dennis Corwin

Music Director: Mak Kastelic

Choreographer: Laura Hiszczynskyj

Based on the 1980 hit movie, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying man they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, the women live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! The women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? Winner of a record-breaking 15 Drama Desk Awards.

Title Sponsors: Stephen & Nancy Dudley

Directorial Sponsor: Samantha Richardson

2023-24 SIDE DOOR STAGE SEASON

On our Side Door Stage for 2023-24, Lakewood Theatre Company presents The Lost Treasures Collection - a unique series of three plays. Each attraction is performed for one weekend only! Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM and a Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM. This year's theme: Love in the 21st Century in double feature musicals. Series Sponsor: Fritz Camp, playbill sponsor: Ed & Judy McKenney.

The Lost Treasures Collection, now in its 13th season, is a series of obscure and rarely performed musicals presented in concert/cabaret version for one weekend only on our Side Door Stage. No sets, no props - none of the usual trappings of a fully staged production. Picture Portland's foremost performers presenting some of the most beautiful, comedic, and witty songs of musical theatre. Food, wine, and other beverages are available for purchase before and during the show.

WEIRD ROMANCE

October 20-21, 2023

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by David Spencer

Book by Alan Brennert

Weird Romance is a two one-act 1992 musical containing a curious mix of a science fiction framework around traditional themes - the generation gap, a love triangle, and the archetypal conflict between those who have power and those who have none. The first, The Girl Who Was Plugged In, is about a homeless bag-lady whose soul is transplanted into the body of a gorgeous female android by a company which manufactures celebrities. The second, Her Pilgrim Soul, is about a scientist who researches holographic imaging. One day a mysterious "living" holograph, apparently a woman long dead, appears and changes his life forever.

ROMANCE/ROMANCE

February 16-17, 2024 Book and Lyrics by Barry Harman

Music by Keith Herrmann

The show is composed of two acts linked only by the common theme of love and one song performed in both acts. The first, The Little Comedy, explores the budding relationship between two people who have adopted personas other than their own. Set in late 19th century Vienna, we find Josefine, weary of the social life provided by her upper-class lovers, and wealthy playboy Alfred, who has tired of a seemingly endless round of inconsequential affairs. She assumes the guise of a working-class woman, while he pretends to be a struggling poet, and the two meet while enjoying their new identities. Summer Share, the second act is set in The Hamptons, where two married couples in their thirties are spending the season in a rented cottage. Sam, who is married to Barb, and Monica, who is married to Lenny, find themselves gradually progressing from harmless flirtation to the serious possibility of an illicit affair.

A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD / A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE

April 12-13, 2024

Book by Dick Vosburgh Music by Jerry Herman, Frank Lazarus

Lyrics by Jerry Herman, Dick Vosburgh

This Tony Award-winning musical comedy of two one-act plays is a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday. The first, A Day in Hollywood is a musical tribute form the ushers at Grauman's Chinese Theatre who imagine themselves upon the silver screen, and then in the second act we are off to A Night in the Ukraine at a Russian mansion and a fast-paced comedy à la the Marx Brothers, including tap dancing and rubber chickens!