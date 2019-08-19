LITTLE FESTIVAL OF THE UNEXPECTED Now Open For Submissions

Portland Stage is excited to open up the next round of submissions for the Little Festival of the Unexpected.

For over 30 years the Little Festival of the Unexpected (LFU) has nurtured artists, invigorated audiences, and explored new voices, visions, and forms of theater. The festival is a supportive environment for playwrights to develop their work with two readings, as well as a unique opportunity for audiences to catch a firsthand look at the creative process that brings scripts to the stage. LFU readings are performed by a company of professional actors, and are followed by an open discussion with the audience, director, and playwright.

Each playwright in residence receives a stipend as well as housing during the festival. Limited support for travel is also available.

Past LFU scripts have successfully moved on to full productions at Portland Stage and at other professional theaters around the country. Both Almost, Maine (LFU 2003) and Papermaker (LFU 2014) went on to become the most commercially successful Mainstage productions in Portland Stage's history. Many other LFU works have gone on to productions across the country, including successful Off-Broadway, Film, and TV.

Plays that meet the guidelines will be accepted from July 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019.

LITTLE FESTIVAL OF THE UNEXPECTED SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

LFU is open to all playwrights. Playwrights represented by an agent may have their agent submit their full-length, unproduced play on their behalf. Playwrights without representation may submit a 10-page dialogue sample and, after review, may be invited to submit their full play (many full scripts are requested this way). A play is not eligible if it is primarily for younger audiences or is an adaptation or translation. Plays must not require more than eight actors to produce and may not have had a professional production prior to the announcement of the selections for the Little Festival of the Unexpected. Additional restrictions apply; for questions regarding the eligibility of a script, playwrights should visit portlandstage.org/script-submissions for more information.

Submissions must be postmarked by September 31, 2019. Early submissions are encouraged.

One submission is accepted per playwright. Submissions must be sent by US Mail only-no e-mail, faxes, etc.

Submit by mail to:

Portland Stage

Attn: Todd Brian Backus, Literary Manager

P.O. Box 1458

Portland, ME 04104





