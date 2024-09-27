Grand Kyiv Ballet to Present DON QUIXOTE at Newmark Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, October 15th, audiences in Portland will be treated to an unforgettable performance of Don Quixote, presented by the internationally acclaimed Grand Kyiv Ballet. The performance will take place at the renowned Newmark Theatre at 7 pm.



Tickets are available here: https://www.portland5.com/newmark-theatre/events/grand-kyiv-ballet-don-quixote



ABOUT DON QUIXOTE:



An enchanting ballet filled with fiery Spanish temperament, spectacular and technically difficult choreography where artists perform the most difficult moves with ease and grace, including the audience’s favorite 32 fouettés.



Ludwig Minkus created the music that magically sets the audience’s high spirits and positive emotions.



The basis of this ballet is the love story of the flirtatious Kitrig and the poor barber Basil. They are prevented from being together by the bride’s father, who plans to force his daughter to marry a richer groom. Don Quixote comes to help the lovers who ultimately receive her father’s blessing. This ballet promises an incredible show with an emotional charge, and a joyful ending.



