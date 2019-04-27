Gambatte: An American Legacy Comes To Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

GAMBATTE: An American Legacy explores the resilience and fortitude of the Japanese American community, from Nihonmachi, Portland's historic Japan town, to the present. Through theatre, dance and music the 90-minute performance is a way to raise empathy and heal the emotional legacy and the effects of racism in America.

GAMBATTE: An American Legacy is a collaboration combining the talents of four artists, Chisao Hata, Heath Hyun, Ken Yoshikawa and Jenna Yokoyama, who devised this piece together. Each has explored what it means to be Asian American in today's landscape, and the historical complexities informing identity in America. Additional artists who have contributed to this work are Lawson Inada, Nobuko Miyamoto, Toshiko Namioka, Nikki Nojima Louis and Mitch Ilmori. Featured performers include Kathy Hsieh, a founder of the former Northwest Asian American Theatre in Seattle, WA., Ana Harvey, and Kurt Ikeda. Also featured is a Community Ensemble comprised of residents whose histories mirror those being shared.

Saturday June 1st at 3pm and 7 pm, Sunday, June 2nd at 3pm

Tuesday June 4th and Wednesday June 5th at 7pm

INTERSTATE FIREHOUSE CULTURAL CENTER 5340 N. Interstate Ave.

Seating is limited. Reservations strongly recommended

TICKETS AVAILABLE THRU VANPORT MOSAIC FESTIVAL WEBSITE

www.vanportmosaic.org

Adults $15 / Students/Seniors $10

Join us on Monday, June 3rd @ 7pm for a free COMMUNITY HEALING GATHERING. Listening circles will hold space as we address the emotional legacies expressed in this performance.

Sponsors: The Regional Arts and Culture Council # The Japanese American Citizens League Portland Chapter # World Arts Foundation # Ronni Lacroute # Oregon Nikkei Endowment

This event is part of THE VANPORT MOSAIC FESTIVAL 2019, May 21-June 5: two weeks of memory activism opportunities to explore the many silenced histories that surround us through screenings, tours, performances, exhibits and dialogues. Full program at www.vanportmosaic.org. Contact info@vanportmosaic.org





