Fertile Ground To Present UNDERGROUND LIVE! At PDX Playwrights Fertile Ground Festival.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Underground Live!, a one-act black comedy about grief, humor, music and friendship, will be performed at Milwaukie’s Chapel Theatre at 5:30pm on Thursday and Saturday, April 10th and 12th, as part of PDX Playwrights Fertile Ground Festival within a Festival.

Set in a cemetery where an aspiring stand-up comedian does his act before his father’s grave as a grieving ritual, Underground Live! explores how grief can be both solemn and joyous. Cody Thompson plays Nolan, honoring his dead, wise-cracking father with a death-themed comedy set. His performance is interrupted when Rebecca, played by Elliot Prince, visits the grave of her musician father for the first time and finds a windchime beside his tombstone she imagines to be his voice. Between punchlines, songs and tombstones she and Nolan mourn and forge a friendship, their sadness transformed when together they embrace the most meaningful qualities of their loved ones and take action that demands courage.

Underground Live! is funny, thoughtful and uplifting. It is written by former stand-up comedian Michael Meyers. It shares the bill with Brad Bolchunos’ trio of short, humorous plays, Nervous Triptych.

Comments