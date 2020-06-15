Egyptian Theatre Will Remain Closed For Now; Hopes to Reopen in October

The Egyptian Theatre will not reopen, for now, according to The World.

The Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association Board has announced that the requirements in place for the state's Phase 2 of opening will not allow the theatre to reopen at this time.

"The ETPA Board has given this serious consideration and it is with a sad heart that we tell you we have decided not to reopen at this time," the ETPA Board said in a press release. "The requirements such as 6-foot physical distancing both in the lobby and behind the concession counter and obtaining contact information from every attendee are just too challenging to overcome. Also, the distancing requirements within the theater itself (35 square feet between individuals or family groups) would make it extremely difficult to generate enough admissions to cover costs, for both the ETPA and the nonprofit agencies that rent the theater for their fundraisers."

The theatre is hoping to be able to reopen in October, but that will depend on whether conditions improve.

"We have also decided to forego the weekly lunchtime organ music and tours during the Wednesday Farmers Market," the release continued. "The required sanitation after such an opening would not be cost effective for us. We hope to resume both tours and organ music during the Farmers Market in 2021."

