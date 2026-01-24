Photos: Crystal Skillman’s THE ROCKET MEN Premieres At Oregon Contemporary Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oregon Contemporary Theatre recently opened the third production of The Rocket Men by Crystal Skillman, directed by Inga Wilson, which is the award-winning play’s West Coast Premiere.

The production comes during the middle of the play’s National New Play Network rolling world premiere across the country. Check out photos of the production.

The cast features Ruth Adele Mandsager, Kathleen Borrelli, Zayne Clayton, Hillary Ferguson, Melanie Moser, Jessica Jae Unker, and Katie Worley Beck.

The creative team includes Riley Allen (Production Stage Manager), Chad Kushuba (Sound Designer), Andrew Hungerford (Scenic & Projections Designer), Laura Leader (Properties Designer), Michael A. Peterson (Lighting Designer), Darian Soderquist (Audio Design), Erica Towe (Assistant Director/Dramaturg), Laura Tuffli (Hair & Makeup Designer), and Lilli Turner (Costume Designer).

The Rocket Men is about the team of former Nazi scientists whose work was critical in enabling the United States to go to the moon. The play asks audiences to confront and wrestle with the hidden and sometimes horrific costs of progress that are often woven into the fabric of our national identity, asking us what it truly means to "be an American".

The Rocket Men continues its Rolling World Premiere with the next upcoming production at Angels Theatre Company in Lincoln, Nebraska, March 12-22.

Photo credit: Bob Williams Photography

Katie Worley Beck

The Company

Kathleen Borrelli and Katie Worley Beck

Kathleen Borrelli and Ruth Adele Mandsager

Katie Worley Beck and Kathleen Borrelli

Kathleen Borrelli and Jessica Jae Unker

The Company

Zayne Clayton and Katie Worley Beck

Zayne Clayton and the Company

Hillary Ferguson and Melanie Moser

The Company