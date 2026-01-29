Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Portland Center Stage

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I can't remember the last time I laughed so hard, or heard an entire packed audience laugh so hard. In a world that feels very heavy, Portland Center Stage's production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG offers something we desperately need: two hours of pure, unrelenting fun.

Written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, this farce follows the Cornley Drama Society (for which the word "amateur" is too complimentary) as they attempt to stage their production of 1920s murder mystery The Murder at Haversham Manor. And from the first moment, everything goes wrong. Things fall off walls. Actors forget their lines. Doors refuse to open. But that's just the beginning.

As the show progresses, the mishaps don't simply continue. They escalate to staggering extremes. Just when you think every possible disaster has occurred, something new and even more spectacular goes wrong. The entire evening becomes a brilliant one-upping of catastrophe, each moment more outrageous than the last.

What makes it all work is the cast's absolute commitment. This is a true ensemble piece, and Ian Bond, Darragh Kennan, Cassi Q. Kohl, Chris Murray, Darious Pierce, Setareki, Chip Sherman, and Ashley Song play members of the Cornley Drama Society with an earnest determination to keep their show going no matter what. It's this sincere dedication that transforms chaos into comedy gold.

Co-produced with Seattle Rep and directed by Dámaso Rodríguez (former artistic director of Portland's Artists Repertory Theatre), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is also a technical feat of superhero proportions. Physical comedy demands absolute precision in timing, and the technical design here is crucial, not just as background, but as an active participant in what goes wrong. A large team works behind the scenes to ensure that every disaster lands exactly on time.

This show was sold out in Seattle, and I’m betting it will be here as well. It's simply a great time at the theatre, highly recommended for anyone who needs to laugh right now (which is probably everyone).

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG runs through February 15. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Bronwen Houck

