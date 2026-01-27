THE BODY'S MIDNIGHT Comes to 100 Lives Repertory in February

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following on the acclaimed reception for its inaugural production, Orange Flower Water, 100 Lives Repertory will present a hilarious, heartbreaking and hopeful exploration of aging and loss, The Body's Midnight, by Tira Palmquist. Performances run Friday, February 6th – Sunday, March 1st.

This production takes audiences on a journey across the American West, deep into an exploration of environmental and personal loss, and up and down on a fantastical roller coaster of self-discovery.

Although Anne and David have mapped out their perfect cross-country road trip on their way to the birth of their first grandchild, they soon realize they have a more profound, unexpected and beautiful journey to travel. Anne, a poet, has recently received a diagnosis that increasingly puts her at a loss for memories — and words, the very essence of her livelihood. Encouraged along their way by comical encounters with passionate and offbeat strangers, they veer onto the road less travelled to discover beautiful, surprising and disappearing elements of the natural world. In a telling that is at once poetic, personal and political, Tira Palmquist weaves together Anne's denial, anger and sadness, with her quest for acceptance and hope — both for herself and for the world around her.

The Body's Midnight features Sharonlee McLean, Blaine Palmer, Annie Kehoe and Jonathan Hoonhout.

Under the direction of Co-Artistic Director Brooke Totman, The Body's Midnight is staged with 100 Lives' trademark intensity — actor-first, emotionally seismic, and impossible to walk away from unchanged. Totman reflects on the success of that approach that has brought praise from audiences and critics alike:

“Audiences are hungry for the kind of complex, deeply human stories that only seasoned artists can bring to life, and we're here to share these stories in all of their prismatic and visceral nuance while creating community in the process.”