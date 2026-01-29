Native Performing Arts Network Reveals Expanded Leadership and Programs

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Native Performing Arts Network, which began as a pilot program called Native Theater Project, launches its first season of year-round programming and announces an expanded mission and new leadership team.

This milestone and new name reflect the vision and guidance of NPAN's community and mark a significant step toward creating a national home where Indigenous stories, artists, and youth can thrive. Information about the upcoming season can be found at nativeperformingarts.org.

Native Performing Arts Network's mission is to increase the visibility of Native stories and people by supporting Native artists with community, career, and personal growth opportunities, and by connecting theaters with Native creative leaders. NPAN's approach is rooted in storytelling sovereignty, community collaboration, and the belief that Native stories must be nurtured first in Native spaces before reaching broader audiences.

“Native Performing Arts Network was created because Native artists continue to face barriers that make it difficult to build sustainable creative careers. Without Native artists, it's impossible to address the invisibility and misrepresentation of Native people in the United States,” said Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga), Native Performing Arts Network's Founder and Creative Director. “NPAN is dedicated to changing that reality by creating spaces where Indigenous people lead, where our stories are honored, and where our youth can see themselves reflected in the arts. It is such a joy to announce this inaugural season full of offerings that do just that. I am deeply grateful for everyone who helped make this work possible—particularly to the team at Bag&Baggage Productions, who originally gave us a home and continue to be an important partner.”

To guide the growth of NPAN, Christine Mercier (Navajo) has been appointed as Native Performing Arts Network's Operations Manager to oversee all business activities. Mercier brings a wealth of knowledge from her 22-year career in the federal government, holding positions such as the Tribal Engagement Specialist for the Department of Energy's Office of Indian Energy and the Self Determination Specialist for the Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“I've spent much of my career advocating for Indigenous communities at the federal level, and I'm grateful for the chance to continue that work through my role with the Native Performing Arts Network,” Mercier said. “The inaugural production of Diné Nishłį left a deep impression on me, and the strength of our youth programs and professional development efforts continues to inspire me. I'm excited to help build a strong foundation for NPAN so we can fully carry out our mission and grow the incredible work that Jeanette and the board have already set in motion.”

“These key steps in organizational growth allow us to support more Native artists, deepen our programs and partnerships, and build a sustainable national home for Indigenous-led storytelling,” NPAN Board Member Aaron SJ Greenberg said. “This moment is bigger than the organization; it is part of a collective movement for Native visibility, leadership, and creative sovereignty. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us so far and we look forward to building this next chapter together.”

Supporting NPAN's new name and expanded programs is a Board of Trustees who bring wisdom and leadership from across the country and various sectors. Three members are based in the Portland metro: Aaron SJ Greenberg (Tlingit, Raven/Sockeye) serves on the board of Envision Kalama as well as committees for Carly School Project and Battle Ground High School; Stone Hudson (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation) is the Program Officer for Tribal Nations Partnerships with Meyer Memorial Trust; and Tamara Henderson (Laguna Pueblo) is the Chief Operating Officer for Native American Youth and Family Center. Based in New York, Tanis Parenteau (Métis/Cree) is an actor, producer, and associate casting director. Teresa Melendez (Pokagon Band Potawatomi) is the executive director of Tribal Support Network and Owner/CEO of Sweetwater Consulting LLC, based in Michigan.

2026 brings a dynamic slate of programs that reflect the organization's commitment to community-centered processes and amplifying the full diversity of contemporary Native experiences. The season includes new play development residencies, youth arts education initiatives — including the Spring Break Scenic Workshop for Emerging Designers and a culturally grounded Summer Camp for Native Youth — and a National Convening that brings together Indigenous artists, educators, and cultural leaders from across the country. As part of its leadership development, NPAN will also offer an Artistic Director Fellowship for 2026. Nationally, NPAN is organizing readings of plays around the country by Native American writers that address the crisis of violence facing Indigenous people. Audiences in Oregon can look forward to a full production of Beth Piatote's Antíkoni, produced in partnership with Bag&Baggage Productions, the theater company that originally gave Native Theater Project a home.

Artists, producers, and performing arts lovers are encouraged to follow Native Performing Arts Network on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and sign up for emails. Tickets are available now, class registration will become available soon, and NPAN's work can be supported anytime with a donation. Learn more and connect at nativeperformingarts.org.