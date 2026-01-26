Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre Unveils World Premieres and More for 2026

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) is launching 2026 with a major slate of world premiere productions and new works development, reinforcing its role as the premiere West Side venue for new work incubation and a vital pipeline for artists building careers in the region.

"HART has become an incubator for artists developing new work," said Harrison Butler, Artistic Director of HART. "New works are the lifeblood of our art form. If we want theatre to stay relevant, we have to keep creating, reflecting the time and space we're living in right now. Our goal is to champion writers and creatives with meaningful support, and to help launch work that can travel, grow, and begin a life beyond its first production."

HART's commitment to new works is rooted in its participation in the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a Portland-wide celebration of theatre in progress and world premiere storytelling. This winter and spring, audiences will see that commitment in action beginning with two major premieres on HART's main stage, followed by HART's most ambitious Fertile Ground lineup yet.

World Premiere #1: The Pros and Cons of Killing Your Husband by April Aasheim

A rip-roaring comedy exploring the complications of long-term relationships-packed with sharp wit, big laughs, and the bruised tenderness of love and loss.

Opens: February 7, 2026

Runs through: February 22, 2026

Ticket alert: Opening night is sold out and tickets are moving quickly.

Originally featured in last year's Fertile Ground Festival at HART, The Pros and Cons of Killing Your Husband returns in a full World Premiere Main Stage production, a signature example of HART's new-works pipeline from festival development to major production.

World Premiere #2: Alma de Luna by David Fuks

A universal parable of grief, resilience, and belonging, centered on a family of immigrants navigating loss and love, and asking what we owe one another in the wake of heartbreak.

Developed over the past ten years, Alma de Luna is another Fertile Ground-grown work reaching a defining moment at HART.

"I'm incredibly proud to bring Alma de Luna to HART," said David Fuks, playwright. "This story has lived with me for years, and to share it here, while actively engaging Hillsboro's Latino community, means everything. Many families have experienced real hardship recently. This production is an invitation: to witness, to reflect, and to stand together."

With support from the Hillsboro Arts and Culture Council, Oregon Community Foundation, Ronnie LaCroute, Regional Arts and Culture Council, and the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation, HART has been able to remove financial barriers and increase accessibility for audiences who might not otherwise be able to attend. Alma de Luna is a solidarity-forward passion project that reflects HART's commitment to celebrating the rich diversity Hillsboro has to offer and reminding us that we often share far more in common than we realize.

Coming Next: 2026 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works at HART

HART will then host the 2026 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, part of the Portland-wide festival produced by the Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA). Thanks to local support, especially the Hillsboro Community Foundation and the City of Hillsboro Cultural Arts District, HART is proud to help bring Fertile Ground to Hillsboro, expanding access to new-play development and showcasing bold, local storytelling on the West Side.

This year, HART will present an extraordinary 19 new works in just 8 days, including two new musicals, a major milestone for the West Side theatre community and an unmatched opportunity for audiences to discover the "next" great play before anyone else.

Tickets on sale: February 23, 2026

Festival highlights: 19 new works / 8 days / 2 new musicals

HART is proud to serve as Fertile Ground's premiere West Side venue, representing local authors, creatives, and artists at every stage of development.