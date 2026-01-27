Tour de Force Productions Will Host SHORT PLAY FEST

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tour de Force Productions will host its SHORT PLAY FEST: Part 1, directed by Jay Hash. The company is all about celebrating “LOCAL” for this installment of the Reader's Theatre Series.

Three local playwrights (William Thomas Berk, Yussef El Guindi, James Van Eaton) will dazzle and move you with their words, as four talented, local actors (Annie Leonard, Parth Ruparel, Matt Sunderland, Brandie Sylfae) show off their acting range, playing multiple characters, and bringing these stories to life!

Couple this unique show with beverage and food from local featured sponsor Syndicate Wine Bar, and you have one amazing unique reader's theatre experience.

The event is set for February 20 at 7:30pm. Doors open 1.5 hours before curtain. Seating is limited due to the intimate nature of the space.