Dramatic Repertory Co. Presents THE FLICK

Dramatic Repertory Company presents the Maine Premiere THE FLICK by Annie Baker, directed by Keith Powell Beyland, playing May 31 - June 9, 2019. This premiere production will be presented at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave.

The production includes Tsiambwom M. Akuchu (Everyman, UM Theatre & Dance), Corey M. Gagne (Equivocation, DRC), Johnny Speckman (The Watson Intelligence, DRC) and Casey Turner (Venus in Fur, DRC), directed by Keith Powell Beyland (Cock (the cockfight play), DRC).

In a movie theater near Worcester, MA (called The Flick) -- one of the few that hasn't yet switched to digital film -- three employees work dreary jobs for just above minimum wage: selling tickets, cleaning up after patrons, and running the projector. The economy is depressed and so are they, and yet over the course of this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Sam, Rose, and Avery show themselves to be complex, feeling people with unrealized ambitions to become more than their dreary surroundings. Annie Baker's drama unfolds in unhurried naturalistic scenes, and her astonishingly well observed and subtle characterizations suggest a Chekhovian ability to forge compelling drama from the littleness of everyday life.

Now Playing in MAY 31 - JUNE 9, 2019 at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. May 31 and June 1 at 7:30pm, June 2 at 7:00pm, June 5 - 8 at 7:30pm, June 9 at 7:00pm. Tickets for The Flick range from $10 - $25 with Premium Tickets also available. Tickets are available now from Brown Paper Tickets --online at www.dramaticrep.org or by phone at 800-838-3006.





