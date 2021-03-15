Hand2Mouth Presents DISTANCIAS

Hand2Mouth presents in collaboration with moriviví, Distancias.

During the Covid Pandemic we find ourselves longing for human connections. Distancias is a collection of different works based on our experiences during this time. Though much of our world has stopped, we have continued to experience so much. We are all adapting, growing, coping, letting go, and most importantly, changing with the times.

Influenced by this, and using different styles and mediums, Geo Alva, Robi Arce, and Michael Cavazos, explore the distances between each other and the ways we have learned to engage in the world we are in.

Streaming April 2 & 3 @ 7:30pm online with facilitated talkback. Available on demand starting April 5. Tickets: Hand2mouththeatre.org.

Giovanni Alva is a theatre artist who likes to tell stories and help others tell theirs. He holds a BA in theatre arts from Humboldt State University and has worked in Portland at Milagro, Portland Playhouse, Action/ Adventure, CoHo, Roosevelt High School, and Hand2Mouth.

Robi Arce is an actor, director and physical theatre poet. Robi holds an MFA in Ensemble-Based Physical Theatre from Dell'Arte International. He has performed, toured, and lead workshops in Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. His work is diverse, from theaters to churches, plazas and schools, bringing theatrical and educational shows to all. Fueled by social justice and change, his passion is to create a physical, dynamic and poetic theatre that connects with people as sports connects with the fans.

Michael Cavazos is a Queer Chicano theatre maker. Before moving to Portland, he was a member of the comedy troupe Gender Offenders and performed on many NYC stages. Michael directed and performed in the theatrical concert, Universo, and has worked with Imago, Milagro, Crave, Profile and Portland Center Stage. He is currently co-directing the new musical Bad World with Crave. Michael is one of five Oregon performing artists to receive the 2021 Oregon Arts Commission Individual Artist Fellowship for artists of outstanding talent, demonstrated ability and commitment to the creation of new work.

Learn more at hand2mouththeatre.org.