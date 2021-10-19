Corrib Theatre Announces New Artistic Director

Corrib Theatre has announced that Justine Nakase will step into the role of artistic director in January 2022, to succeed founding artistic director Gemma Whelan.

"One reason I have chosen this moment to step down," said current artistic director Gemma Whelan , "is meeting Justine Nakase and recognizing that she is a perfect fit to continue Corrib's legacy and to grow and expand the company in new directions."

Justine Nakase said, "I am honored to be stepping into the role of artistic director at Corrib Theatre. Corrib's programming is exciting and diverse and I am committed to continuing Corrib's mission of representing marginalized Irish voices, especially emerging theatre makers of color. I am also excited to expand our partnerships both here in Portland and in the larger Irish theatre community."

A theater scholar and maker, Nakase lived in Ireland for ten years before moving to Portland in 2019. She received her PhD in race and Irish performance at the National University of Ireland, Galway and currently teaches at Portland State University. She is also the coa?'editor of the twoa?'volume edited collection The Golden Thread: Irish Women Playwrights, 1716-2016, published by Liverpool University Press.

Gemma Whelan said, "It is ten years since the idea of Corrib was formed and we launched the company with a staged reading for an invited audience. Several years later, Adam Liberman joined me as managing director and we now have a vital company that we are proud to pass on. Adam and I have been working with our board of directors on a succession plan and to ensure a thoughtful transition supportive of the new leadership, and we are actively searching for a new managing director. We will both continue to support Corrib on the resource council, and to lead the annual theatre tour to Ireland. I will continue to work as a freelance director and to spend time on writing projects."

Corrib Theatre's mission is to bring Irish playwrights' unique perspective on oppression and empowerment, and conflict and resolution to Portland in order to change our world for the better. The theatre celebrates Ireland's dramatic transformation in the recent decades of the 21st century and its emergence as a world leader in social and progressive arenas. Corrib Theatre engages, inspires, entertains, and challenges audiences with theatrical productions dealing with universal issues filtered through the Irish experience, with a focus on women, minorities, and lesser-known voices.