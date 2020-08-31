Collaborative Theatre Project Director Steven Dominguez Discusses the Importance of Theatre and More

All of the shows are free, and that safety measures will be adhered to.

Collaborative Theatre Project director Steven Dominguez recently chatted with Ashland Tidings about the projects the group is working on, why he got into theatre, and more.

"The reason I got into theater in the first place, is that I bought into the idea that theater holds up a mirror," Dominguez said. "To this day I hold that to be true. It can be a catalyst for change."

He went on to say that all of the shows are free, and that safety measures will be adhered to.

"We're asking people to wear masks. We're asking people to socially distance; and we're also asking people who want to sit to bring folding chairs or whatever they want to sit on," he said. "We are doing this in the age of the pandemic, so please be sure to do what you can to protect yourselves and people around you."

The company's next show will be Curious George.

"In time, we'll have a library of stories that we could bring anywhere that wants to have us," Dominguez said.

Learn more about the Collaborative Theatre Project at ctpmedford.org.

Read more on Ashland Tidings.

