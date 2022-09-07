Chamber Music Northwest Announces 2022-23 Season

For its 2022/23 season, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present an intriguing line-up of seven concerts at four venues throughout the Portland metro area, including three professionally recorded concerts that will be available online. Chamber Music Northwest's season ahead is a journey of musical discovery through far-ranging musical repertoire featuring chamber music favorites alongside bold new works and lesser-heard masterpieces presented with a diverse array of instrumentation, and many of the most acclaimed musicians in the world.

The 2022/23 year-round season includes a diverse showcase of internationally-acclaimed artists ranging from the groundbreaking Sphinx Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and superstar cellists Sharon Robinson, Alisa Weilerstein (performing Bach's Complete Cello Suites), to Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman with Gloria Chien, and CMNW's Artists-in-Residence, Catalyst Quartet with a program featuring all women composers. Gracing CMNW's stage this season is Portland's own Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, electric violinists Soovin Kim, Jamie Laredo and Anna Lee, as well as the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music's leading alumni and students, and screen legend John de Lancie in A Soldier's Tale.

Highlights of the 2022/23 season include:

CMNW 2022 Protégés Anna Lee (violin) and Alistair Coleman (composer) for the first season concert with Portland's Amadeus Chamber Orchestra performing well-loved works (9/29/22)

Groundbreaking, much-lauded Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra with a diverse program, largely by living and underrepresented composers (10/11/22)

A quartet of highly-celebrated musicians Jaime Laredo, Sharon Robinson, Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Anna Polonsky will play Mozart, Dvořák, and the West Coast premiere of Ngwenyama's Elegy (11/10/22)

Renowned baritone Will Liverman with Artistic Director Gloria Chien with a powerful program of works centered on the African American experience (12/12/22)

In a feat rarely undertaken, the internationally recognized and heart-stirring cellist Alisa Weilerstein will perform the complete Bach Cello Suites in one sensational evening (2/4/22)

Curtis Institute of Music alumni Soovin Kim and David Shifrin, joined by the on-tour orchestra, and film star John de Lancie present a fascinating line-up of classics and new works, along with The Solder's Tale (3/14/22)

CMNW's critically-acclaimed 2022/23 Artists-in-Residence Catalyst Quartet close the season with an inspirational program comprised entirely of women composers with pieces representative of the past, and the present day (4/16/22)

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim:

"Chamber Music Northwest's 2022/23 season is filled with exciting, colorful, and revelatory programs. With the complete Bach solo cello suites, classics by Mozart, Brahms and Tchaikovsky, theatrical Stravinsky, spirituals, chamber orchestras, and the Catalyst Quartet's groundbreaking work with living and underrepresented composers - we present the Portland community with a sensational array of moving experiences!"