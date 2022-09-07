Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chamber Music Northwest Announces 2022-23 Season

Learn more about the season highlights here!

Register for Portland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  
Chamber Music Northwest Announces 2022-23 Season

For its 2022/23 season, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present an intriguing line-up of seven concerts at four venues throughout the Portland metro area, including three professionally recorded concerts that will be available online. Chamber Music Northwest's season ahead is a journey of musical discovery through far-ranging musical repertoire featuring chamber music favorites alongside bold new works and lesser-heard masterpieces presented with a diverse array of instrumentation, and many of the most acclaimed musicians in the world.

The 2022/23 year-round season includes a diverse showcase of internationally-acclaimed artists ranging from the groundbreaking Sphinx Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and superstar cellists Sharon Robinson, Alisa Weilerstein (performing Bach's Complete Cello Suites), to Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman with Gloria Chien, and CMNW's Artists-in-Residence, Catalyst Quartet with a program featuring all women composers. Gracing CMNW's stage this season is Portland's own Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, electric violinists Soovin Kim, Jamie Laredo and Anna Lee, as well as the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music's leading alumni and students, and screen legend John de Lancie in A Soldier's Tale.

Highlights of the 2022/23 season include:

CMNW 2022 Protégés Anna Lee (violin) and Alistair Coleman (composer) for the first season concert with Portland's Amadeus Chamber Orchestra performing well-loved works (9/29/22)

Groundbreaking, much-lauded Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra with a diverse program, largely by living and underrepresented composers (10/11/22)

A quartet of highly-celebrated musicians Jaime Laredo, Sharon Robinson, Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Anna Polonsky will play Mozart, Dvořák, and the West Coast premiere of Ngwenyama's Elegy (11/10/22)

Renowned baritone Will Liverman with Artistic Director Gloria Chien with a powerful program of works centered on the African American experience (12/12/22)

In a feat rarely undertaken, the internationally recognized and heart-stirring cellist Alisa Weilerstein will perform the complete Bach Cello Suites in one sensational evening (2/4/22)

Curtis Institute of Music alumni Soovin Kim and David Shifrin, joined by the on-tour orchestra, and film star John de Lancie present a fascinating line-up of classics and new works, along with The Solder's Tale (3/14/22)

CMNW's critically-acclaimed 2022/23 Artists-in-Residence Catalyst Quartet close the season with an inspirational program comprised entirely of women composers with pieces representative of the past, and the present day (4/16/22)

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim:

"Chamber Music Northwest's 2022/23 season is filled with exciting, colorful, and revelatory programs. With the complete Bach solo cello suites, classics by Mozart, Brahms and Tchaikovsky, theatrical Stravinsky, spirituals, chamber orchestras, and the Catalyst Quartet's groundbreaking work with living and underrepresented composers - we present the Portland community with a sensational array of moving experiences!"




More Hot Stories For You


The City Celebrates Northwest Children's Theater's Big Move With A PARADE TO BROADWAY, September 17The City Celebrates Northwest Children's Theater's Big Move With A PARADE TO BROADWAY, September 17
September 2, 2022

On September 17, 2022, NWCT is hosting a fundraising party and Parade to Broadway to celebrate their big move to 'The Judy' and say farewell to the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center (NNCC) – NWCT’s home for the last 30 years. 
The People's Party: BIPOC Affinity Performances Begin This Month at PCSThe People's Party: BIPOC Affinity Performances Begin This Month at PCS
September 2, 2022

In celebration of Portland's vibrancy and diversity, Portland Center Stage will offer The People's Party: BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Affinity Performances for every production in the 2022-2023 season.
triangle productions Opens 33rd Season With THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONGtriangle productions Opens 33rd Season With THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
September 1, 2022

triangle productions presents The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.
LeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOURLeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR
August 29, 2022

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes is helping fans get into the holiday spirit early by announcing “Joy: The Holiday Tour,” kicking off December 2nd and running through December 18th.
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Classic Noël Coward Comedy, BLITHE SPIRITLakewood Theatre Company Presents The Classic Noël Coward Comedy, BLITHE SPIRIT
August 25, 2022

For its 70th anniversary season, Lakewood Theatre Company in Lake Oswego, Oregon will be presenting a reprise of the first show ever done by the company; the classic comedy Blithe Spirit by Sir Noël Coward. Filled with witty repartee, the play is a spirited farce about a British novelist whose home is haunted by a mischievous ghost. 