Cast Announced For Portland Center Stage Reading of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The live virtual event will take place on September 26.

Casting has been announced for Portland Center Stage's inaugural PCS Remix: Play Reading - Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors - a live virtual event on September 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. that will feature a reading of selected scenes coupled with conversations with the artists.

Directed by Desdemona Chiang, the cast will include Portland-based artists Cycerli Ash and Jimmy Garcia, joined by four New York-based actors: Cindy Im, who returns to PCS after her recent appearance in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, and three actors new to PCS, Benjamin Bonenfant, Jamie Ann Romero, and Patrick Truhler.

The dual roles of Shakespeare's twins will be played by Cindy Im as Antipholus of Ephesus/Syracuse (The World of Extreme Happiness at Manhattan Theatre Club and Goodman Theatre) and Benjamin Bonenfant as Dromio of Ephesus/Syracuse (Julius Caesar at Theatre for a New Audience).

Cycerli Ash will play the roles of the Abbess/Amelia (A Life at Portland Center Stage), Jimmy Garcia will play Balthazar/Merchant/Duke (Astoria: Part One and Two at Portland Center Stage), Jamie Ann Romero will play Adriana (First National Tour of The Play That Goes Wrong), and Patrick Truhler will take on the roles of Angelo/Luce/Egeus (The Servant of Two Masters with Annapolis Shakespeare Company).

Tickets are on sale now. Pay What You Will pricing starts at $5. Suggested higher tiers range from $10 to $30 but audiences can select any price point that feels right to them. Tickets can be purchased at pcs.org or by calling the box office at 503.445.3700. More information is available at pcs.org/the-comedy-of-errors-play-reading.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You