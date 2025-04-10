CHRIS GRACE: AS SCARLETT JOHANSSON Comes to Portland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Center Stage and Boom Arts will present Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson, a sharp, one-person farce that takes on the absurdities of Hollywood's casting choices with biting humor and a whole lot of wigs. Running May 11 – June 22, 2025, in the Ellyn Bye Studio, this award-winning solo show challenges perceptions of identity, representation, and artistic boundaries—all while keeping audiences in stitches.

Asian American actor and comedian Chris Grace (Superstore, Baby Wants Candy, The Residence, Dropout shows) boldly steps into the role of… Scarlett Johansson? Or is Scarlett Johansson actually Chris Grace? Either way, only one of them played a Japanese cyborg in Ghost in the Shell. In this “mind and character-bending” (The Guardian) performance, Grace skewers Hollywood's long history of questionable casting decisions while celebrating two of the industry's “most beloved Asian actors.”

Winner of the Hollywood Encore Producer's Award (2023) and praised by BroadwayWorld as “consistently hilarious” and “deeply insightful,” Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson delivers an unforgettable hour of high-energy comedy, razor-sharp satire, and thought-provoking commentary.

