All Hult Center for the Performing Arts Events are Postponed

Hult Center for the Performing Arts has released a statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming performances:

In accordance with orders from the Governor of the State of Oregon all events with a capacity of 250 or more are postponed immediately for the next 4 weeks, until April 8, 2020.



All Hult Center for the Performing Arts events during this span are now postponed as of March 12, 2020 and we ask for your patience as we work with our partners on their plans regarding rescheduled performance dates, cancellations or refunds.



We will directly email updates to our patrons about their ticketed events, update our site the moment we have details and will do our utmost to take care of our patrons as expediently as possible, and greatly appreciate your patience as we sort this out. We are dedicated to supporting our artistic communities and hope to have our stages enriching our lives again soon.



We hope you'll recognize the profound impact this event ban will have on the livelihoods of our local performers and companies and ask for your patience as we work with them around this issue.





