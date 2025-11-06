ABBEY ROAD – THE NUMBER ONES…AND MORE Comes to Portland’s Newmark Theatre In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Abbey Road – The Number Ones…and More will perform at Portland’s Newmark Theatre on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The production features one of the country’s leading Beatles tribute bands in a concert showcasing the group’s chart-topping hits.

The show includes note-for-note performances of songs from across the Beatles’ career, performed with period-accurate instruments and costumes spanning the band’s early, Sgt. Pepper, and Abbey Road eras. The setlist features every No. 1 hit the Beatles achieved in the UK and US, including “Hey Jude,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and “Twist and Shout.”

The Abbey Road band has previously appeared at the Newmark Theatre as part of Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown and In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles. With over 2,200 performances in the U.S. and abroad, the group has become one of the most frequently touring Beatles tribute acts.