Throughline Theatre Presents 'NIGHT, MOTHER

'night, Mother was written in 1981 by playwright Marsha Norman and premiered at the American Repertory, before moving on to Broadway. The play has seen multiple revivals, was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play, and won the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Theater Sarah McPartland directs Throughline's production of the play, which will feature Samantha A. Camp and Bri Brownfield.

'night, Mother opens Friday, July 19 and runs through Saturday, July 27. Thursday and Friday performances start at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27 performances at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 general admission or $15.00 for students, artists, and seniors. On opening night, for an additional $5, entry to the Opening Night Party can be purchased. Tickets are available at the door or online at throughline.showclix.com. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, July 21 is pay-what- you-wish, and tickets for this performance can be purchased online or at the door (but are considered donations) and are first come, first served.

Content warning: 'night, Mother's plot involves a character committing suicide and extensive discussion of the decision to do so.





