City Theatre Extends Lauren Gunderson’s LITTLE WOMEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theatre will extend the Rolling World Premiere of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women by Lauren Gunderson through December 13, adding performances on December 10, 11, 12, and a matinee on December 13.

Originally scheduled to close December 7, the extension marks the company’s first since the pandemic and comes amid record subscriptions and season-long advance sales. Directed by Kaja Dunn, the new adaptation has drawn audiences across generations, continuing the company’s post-shutdown box office momentum.

“It warms a theatre producer's heart to see high attendance counts for every performance, so we have jumped at the opportunity to extend this beautiful production with an additional week,” said Managing Director James McNeel. Artistic Director Clare Drobot added, “It's always exciting to have a world premiere on our stage. It's especially meaningful to see the support from audiences of all ages and welcome so many families to the production and the world of Louisa May Alcott.”

The cast includes Annalisa D’Aguilar, Zanny Laird, Alex Manalo, Nancy McNulty, Nell Murphy, Brenden Peifer, and Juan Rivera Lebron. The creative team features scenic design by Anne Mundell, costume design by Hugh Hanson, lighting design by Latrice Lovett, sound design and original composition by Pan-Pan Gou, and dramaturgy by Kristi Good. The production is stage managed by Taylor Meszaros.

City Theatre has introduced a new Choose 2+ subscription option for the remainder of the season.