The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Critical Fund and A Virtual Fundraiser and Celebration

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is calling upon the Pittsburgh community for critical assistance.

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the arts and culture in our country and city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust calls upon the community it has served for more than 35 years for much-needed support through a critical relief campaign and virtual fundraiser

In response to five months of cancelled performances and events, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, an organization that has led the transformation of downtown for more than three decades, is calling upon the Pittsburgh community for critical assistance. With more than 4,000 events already cancelled this year and thousands of events planned for the fall called off or postponed, the cultural void now in Pittsburgh is staggering. Not only have more than a million patrons missed out on the opportunity to gather to share arts experiences, but downtown restaurants, bars, hotels, and retailers have suffered great losses as well due to missed economic impact of Cultural Trust events and presentations.

"In April, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust identified a $6 million shortfall in its budget for the 2020 fiscal year," says Nick Gigante, Vice President of Development for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We have already made great progress toward closing this gap through generous contributions from key stakeholders, but a $3 million shortfall remains. By the end of the year, we plan to raise the remainder of these funds in order to ensure that the arts will once again thrive in the Cultural District when it is safe to gather again."

All donations to Art Connects Us: A Critical Fund for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will help ensure that the Trust and all the arts groups that call the Cultural District home will remain vibrant and resilient members of the region's cultural scene. During the current challenge, to raise the first $100,000 by August 31, gifts will be matched by a $50,000 challenge pool from generous Trust Circles and Partners board members. Donations can be made and campaign progress and information can be found at TrustArts.org/CriticalFund.

Another way to support the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is through a virtual fundraiser on September 10, To the World We Dream About. The evening, sponsored by PNC, features virtual lounges for conversations with Cultural Trust leadership and fellow attendees, as well as an exclusive performance by Broadway legend André De Shields and rising star Eva Noblezada, both of the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. Tickets and information can be found at TrustArts.org/VirtualCelebration.

Gigante says, "It is our promise to our city that when it is safe to do so, the Trust will be ready to reopen our venues and welcome guests back to the Cultural District. Together we will reconnect for shared arts experiences that we have grown to love and that have become the fabric of our arts community. If you love the arts, if you have ever enjoyed a night out in the Cultural District, if you miss us like we miss you - please donate now to Art Connects Us: A Critical Fund for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust."

