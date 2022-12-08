Stage Right! Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Lamp Theatre
Stage Right! will partner with Westmoreland Food Bank and Wounded Warrior Project for this production.
Stage Right! presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY at the Lamp Theatre - December 16-18, 2022. Get your tickets today.
"This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve."
Stage Right! will partner with Westmoreland Food Bank and Wounded Warrior Project for this production.
***There will be a WCFB donation receptacle in the lobby of the theatre during our performances. If you would be generous enough to bring a non-perishable or diapers donation to the performance, you will truly be helping someone in need this holiday season.
***There will be information in the program about making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.
"Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person."
Friday-Saturday at 7:30pm | Sunday at 2:00pm
The Lamp Theatre, Irwin PA
TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213834®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lamptheatre.org%2Fstage-right?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or (724)-367-4000
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
Stage Right! presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY at the Lamp Theatre - December 16-18, 2022. Get your tickets today.
Full Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and Dancers
December 7, 2022
“HITS! The Musical” has announced the cast of 29 singers and dancers who will deliver an unforgettable 90 minutes of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old.
Be a Part of Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Tree Tradition
December 5, 2022
Beginning 75 minutes before showtime Guests can enter the Byham Theater prior to seeing Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL and be part of one of the City's favorite holiday traditions! Enter an atmosphere of amazement and holiday spirit surrounded by 76 musical theatre themed holiday trees.
FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER to Have Pittsburgh Premiere in January
December 2, 2022
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center, City Theatre Company, and DEMASKUS Theater Collective will co-present the story of voting-rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer in the Pittsburgh premiere of FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer by Cheryl L. West.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces HIGHMARK FIRST NIGHT PITTSBURGH 2023 New Year's Eve Lineup
December 1, 2022
Pittsburgh, put your plans on ice – literally – as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust welcomes you to the Cultural District for New Year's Eve with a one-of-a-kind Ice Maze to lead you into 2023.