Stage Right! presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY at the Lamp Theatre - December 16-18, 2022. Get your tickets today.

"This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve."

Stage Right! will partner with Westmoreland Food Bank and Wounded Warrior Project for this production.

***There will be a WCFB donation receptacle in the lobby of the theatre during our performances. If you would be generous enough to bring a non-perishable or diapers donation to the performance, you will truly be helping someone in need this holiday season.

***There will be information in the program about making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person."

Friday-Saturday at 7:30pm | Sunday at 2:00pm

The Lamp Theatre, Irwin PA

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213834®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lamptheatre.org%2Fstage-right?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or (724)-367-4000