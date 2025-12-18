Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces New Dollar Bank Lobby Series

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Public Theater has announced the launch of a new community-centered series designed to activate the Downtown Penn Avenue corridor and the lobby of the O'Reilly Theater with increased activity throughout the week. Sponsored by Dollar Bank, the initiative embraces Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) principles to support and strengthen community connections.

A recent audience survey conducted by The Public highlighted three key reasons patrons paused attendance or did not renew subscriptions: Downtown safety concerns, not wanting to attend performances alone, and shifting post-COVID routines that leave less available time. The Lobby Series aims to respond to these community needs by offering welcoming, accessible, small-scale programming during early-evening weekday hours.

"We're thrilled to support Pittsburgh Public Theater in bringing more creativity, community, and joy to Downtown. When the arts flourish, our city flourishes-and we're excited to help make that possible," said Pete Kubiska, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our investment in the Lobby Series reflects our long-standing commitment to a vibrant, thriving Cultural District and to the people who bring it to life."

The series will formally launch with a community gathering on Monday, January 19, 2026 from 5-7 p.m., marking the beginning of a beloved, community-driven initiative to bring new artistic activity into the O'Reilly Theater lobby.

Residents of Downtown and local artists are invited to RSVP for the First Meeting.

Framed around The Public New Year's resolution, "A resolution to connect with you!" the January 19 meeting invites Downtown residents, workers, and area artists to share the artistic experiences, performances, and community events they most want to see in their neighborhood. This kickoff conversation reflects The Public's commitment to ABCD principles-beginning not with predetermined programming, but with listening and learning from the strengths already present in the community.

"The Lobby Series is grounded in tried-and-true community engagement principles-starting with listening," said Shaunda McDill, Managing Director. "By connecting the strengths of our residents, university partners, and local artists, we can build programming that truly reflects our neighborhood. We're grateful to Dollar Bank for supporting a project that celebrates local talent and invests in the cultural vitality of our community."

Insights gathered at the January 19 meeting will directly inform the structure and curation of the Lobby Series, which will transform the O'Reilly Theater lobby into a lively third-place destination along Penn Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets. Activations will take place Mondays through Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., with two sessions per month designed to engage up to 240 residents per year.

Theater artists, musicians, dancers, poets, storytellers, visual artists, and multidisciplinary creators are encouraged to submit ideas that reflect the community's interests expressed during the January 19 conversation.

Artists may review the guidelines and submit proposals through the online Open Call.

The Dollar Bank Lobby Series is made possible through generous support from Dollar Bank, whose longstanding partnership reinforces The Public's mission to "go public" in innovative new ways.

Details about the First Meeting, the artist submission process, and future Lobby Series events are available at PPT.org/Series.

Pittsburgh Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center) 9.1% of votes 2. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Paragon Theatre) 8.8% of votes 3. THE PROM (Stage 62) 8.4% of votes Vote Now!