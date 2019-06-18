Pittsburgh Opera Announces Sharon Enos Sclabassi And Saad Aslam As New Board Members

Pittsburgh Opera announces that Sharon Enos Sclabassi, Ph.D., and Saad Aslam have joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Enos Sclabassi is the President and Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Council of Computational Diagnostics, Inc. She also serves on Persad's Board of Directors.

She has been successful in business management, academics and high-tech businesses. She is a Phi Kappa Phi graduate of CMU and has received an MEd, MSW and a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Enos Sclabassi has worked as a financial manager at Edward Traubner & Co, Inc., Product Manager for Air Way Products at Actronics, Inc., a faculty member in the School of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, and a Director for the American Heart Association.

Under her leadership, Computational Diagnostics, Inc. has developed three versions of the NeuroNet system, grown from providing services at three hospitals to over thirty hospitals, and has been awarded several SBIR and STTR grants from the NIH and TACTRC. Her husband Robert, pictured with her here at Pittsburgh Opera's 2019 Maecenas gala, has been a Pittsburgh Opera Board member for years.

Mr. Aslam is Executive Vice President, Independent Risk Management, at PNC Financial Services Group.

Prior to that, he was a Global Head at Credit Suisse, a Director at Merrill Lynch, a Director at ABN AMRO Bank NV, all in New York City, and a Vice President at HSBC Securities in New York and London.

After graduating from Lawrence College, Pakistan's oldest independent public boarding school, Mr. Aslam earned a degree in Business Administration from Lahore University of Management Sciences, and an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Mr. Aslam is also a member of the Board of Directors for Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sharon and Saad," says Pittsburgh Opera Board Chair Michele Fabrizi. "These two wonderful additions to our Board have impeccable credentials and continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to the community. We are fortunate to have them."





