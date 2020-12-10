Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Anticipates Return of Live Programming to PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series in Fall 2021

Given the state of the virus, positive news regarding a vaccine, and reports from Broadway touring industry organizations, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is anticipating the return of live Broadway programming to its PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series in the fall of 2021.

"We are very optimistic about the return of touring Broadway productions to Pittsburgh in 2021, and are excited to officially share our planned Broadway shows for the fall of 2021 and early 2022," says Marc Fleming, Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Broadway Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We have been using our 'intermission' to keep in contact with producers, booking agents, and national tours and stay up to date with the news of the industry. I think our Pittsburgh Broadway family will be very happy with what we have coming up in 2021."

Subscriptions for a new, seven-show package are on sale now for new ticket buyers, and current season ticket holders will be given priority and their seats will automatically be moved into the new show dates. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust guest services members will be contacting season ticket holders in coming weeks to make this shift seamless. Season tickets for the new PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh lineup are on sale at TrustArts.org/Broadway and our guest services team can be reached at 412-456-1390.

The seven-show PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh package is as follows:

Hadestown - September 7-12, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical - October 26-31, 2021

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - November 16-21, 2021

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! - January 4-9, 2022

Hamilton - February 22-March 13, 2022

To Kill A Mockingbird - April 19-24, 2022

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations - May 17-22, 2022

"We are proud to have preserved most of the originally-scheduled 2020-2021 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season shows," says Fleming. "We feel blessed by the support of our subscribers and members who have remained steadfast over the last nine months awaiting the return of Broadway. I know I speak for every Pittsburgh Cultural Trust staff member and volunteer - we miss you, Pittsburgh, and so look forward to gathering again when it is safe to do so."

Broadway is one piece of many that fulfill the Cultural Trust's mission of providing arts experiences to the entire Pittsburgh community. While return dates have not been set for other signature series such as Liberty Magic, Trust Cabaret, and Children's Theater, the Cultural Trust is pursuing every avenue to maintain the originally-planned offerings, adapt to health and safety news, and rebook performances as soon as possible.

"The great news about landing on plans for a return season of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, our largest performance series, is that it gives us a date to work back from in our reopening plans," says Scott Shiller, Vice President of Artistic Planning for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We are confident in this fall 2021 return to Broadway in Pittsburgh and are working to implement new strategies, services, and systems in our venues to facilitate a safe return. Also, this process allows us to consider new ways to slowly reopen our doors throughout 2021 in the safest way possible."

One planned upcoming performance is the Pittsburgh Dance Council presentation of Le Patin Libre from company Carte Blanche in Canada. Taking place March 5-6, 2021 at MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place, the Cultural Trust hopes this outdoor performance will be the first of many ways to test the waters of reentry to mass gatherings in the arts.

"All planned performances are, of course, pending further direction from our government and health and safety officials," Shiller says. "However, it is exciting to look towards outdoor and limited capacity events as an option for reopening and coming together again for superior experiences in the arts."

Virtual programs and series are also set to continue throughout the new year.