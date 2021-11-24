Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces ROCK 'N REMEMBER LIVE!

Some of the biggest rock and roll hits of the 60's will once again reverberate within the Benedum Center on April 30, 2022 and singing them, you'll find some of the original artists who recorded them. "Those late-night PBS television specials have sanctified the Benedum for vintage rock and roll fans," remarked Charlie Pappas, the show's producer and promoter. "So, we thought it only fitting to stage one of our biggest shows ever on the Benedum stage."

Rock 'n Remember LIVE! returns to the Benedum Center, 237 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, on April 30, 2022 with shows at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets ($39 - $125) are on sale and available online at TrustArts.org, in person at Theatre Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue or call 412-456-6666.

The April show, part of a Spotlight Productions' live concert series titled Rock 'n Remember LIVE!, features Lou Christie, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Charlie Thomas' Drifters, the Chiffons, Chris Ruggiero, the Marcels and a special appearance by Pittsburgh's own Jimmie Ross of the Jaggerz. Pappas, who helms the Burgettstown-based production company, said this year's edition will be the series' biggest line-up of talent yet with artists who have collectively charted more than 70 top 40 hits.

Lou Christie hails from Moon Township and is known worldwide as one of the Pittsburgh area's favorite sons. Lou's cavalcade of hits includes "The Gypsy Cried," "Two Faces Have I," "I'm Gonna Make You Mine," "Rhapsody in the Rain," and the multi-million seller "Lightnin' Strikes", all of which he co-wrote. Lou is hotter than ever, recently having received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the East Coast Music Hall of Fame.

Beginning with "Woman, Woman" in 1967, Gary Puckett's first 5 releases went gold and he went on to sell more records in 1968 than any other recording act - including The Beatles. On the strength of "Young Girl," "This Girl is a Woman Now," "Lady Willpower" and "Over You," Puckett toured the world, performed at the White House for royalty and appeared on more than 50 television shows and specials. In a single year, Mr. Puckett frequently visits over 100 cities around the world, and on April 30th he returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in years.

Several of the acts on the show could headline an entire concert of their own, including Charlie Thomas' Drifters (hit recordings include "Under the Boardwalk," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway," "Save the Last Dance for Me," "This Magic Moment," and dozens more), the Chiffons ("One Fine Day," "Sweet Talkin' Guy," "He's So Fine") and hometown favorites the Marcels ("Blue Moon," "Heartaches"). Chris Ruggiero makes his Pittsburgh debut on the Benedum stage, despite being well-known in the area from his appearance on PBS television's My Music series. There will be a special guest appearance by Jimmie Ross who has spent years at the helm of the Jaggerz and also toured with the world-famous Skyliners.